Cincinnati Bengals Passed on Emmanuel Forbes, Chance to Add Playmaker on Defense
CINCINNATI — The Bengals' defense doesn't have enough playmakers. It's by far the biggest weakness on the roster.
That's why they've struggled so much this season. In today's NFL, it's OK to give up yards and touchdowns, but you need your defense to make game changing plays.
The Bengals don't have enough guys that can make those type of plays.
It's why claiming Emmanuel Forbes appeared to be a no-brainer. The former 16th overall pick was released by the Commanders on Saturday. He hasn't even completed his second NFL season.
The Bengals were high on him before the draft and although Forbes has underachieved since entering the NFL, it seemed like a lottery ticket that a struggling defense should buy.
They didn't put in a claim for Forbes. The 23-year-old was ultimately claimed by the Rams.
Forbes is set to make $5 million total over the next two seasons. Most of his contract was paid for by the Commanders. He has 45 tackles, 12 passes defensed and two interceptions in 19 NFL games.
Forbes has great length, speed (4.35 40-yard dash) and made a ton of plays in college. He had 14 interceptions in college, including six pick-sixes.
Even if Forbes didn't work out, it was a low-risk move that could've panned out for a defense that desperately needs more playmakers.
