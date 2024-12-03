All Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals Passed on Emmanuel Forbes, Chance to Add Playmaker on Defense

This seemed like a no-brainer.

James Rapien

Sep 17, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Washington Commanders cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (13) celebrates his interception with safety Darrick Forrest (22) and cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (25) and safety Percy Butler (35) in the third quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Sep 17, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Washington Commanders cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (13) celebrates his interception with safety Darrick Forrest (22) and cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (25) and safety Percy Butler (35) in the third quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — The Bengals' defense doesn't have enough playmakers. It's by far the biggest weakness on the roster.

That's why they've struggled so much this season. In today's NFL, it's OK to give up yards and touchdowns, but you need your defense to make game changing plays.

The Bengals don't have enough guys that can make those type of plays.

It's why claiming Emmanuel Forbes appeared to be a no-brainer. The former 16th overall pick was released by the Commanders on Saturday. He hasn't even completed his second NFL season.

The Bengals were high on him before the draft and although Forbes has underachieved since entering the NFL, it seemed like a lottery ticket that a struggling defense should buy.

They didn't put in a claim for Forbes. The 23-year-old was ultimately claimed by the Rams.

Forbes is set to make $5 million total over the next two seasons. Most of his contract was paid for by the Commanders. He has 45 tackles, 12 passes defensed and two interceptions in 19 NFL games.

Forbes has great length, speed (4.35 40-yard dash) and made a ton of plays in college. He had 14 interceptions in college, including six pick-sixes.

Even if Forbes didn't work out, it was a low-risk move that could've panned out for a defense that desperately needs more playmakers.

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

-----

Join the 49,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.

Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Follow on TikTok

Published |Modified
James Rapien
JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals On SI. He's also the host of the Locked on Bengals podcast and Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. The Cincinnati native also wrote a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals called Enter The Jungle. Prior to joining Bengals On SI, Rapien worked at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati

Home/GM Report