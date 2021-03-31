Bengals Scout on No. 5 Pick in 2021 NFL Draft: 'You Can Take the Best Player There'

Interesting comments about the fifth pick and the Bengals' draft philosophy

CINCINNATI — The NFL Draft is less than a month away and the Bengals are in the process of gathering as much information as they can on each prospect.

There's been plenty of focus on their offensive line this offseason. Bengals Director of Pro Scouting Steve Radicevic believes it's a deep class of linemen.

"I think there's good players [offensive linemen] all throughout [the draft]," Radicevic said on the Locked on Bengals podcast. "Guys that would help us out... It's almost similar to the way the linebacker situation shook out for us last year."

The Bengals ended up taking three linebackers in the 2020 NFL Draft. They didn't address the need until round three. It would be shocking if Cincinnati waited until the third round to pick an offensive lineman this year, but they sound comfortable taking the best player on their board.

"I feel like free agency we ended up addressing a lot of different spots on both sides of the ball," Radicevic said. "I think at that spot you can take the best player there and really all throughout the draft. I don't see a spot where I feel like we need to take this guy or in the second round I feel like we need to target this position. I think Mike (Potts) and Duke (Tobin) and the rest of the guys are going to do a good job that these are the target players in each round and we'll see how it falls."

Will the best player be Oregon tackle Penei Sewell or will LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase reunite with Joe Burrow?

Those questions won't be answered until draft night.

Listen to our entire conversation with Radicevic on the Locked on Bengals podcast below.

