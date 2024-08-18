Cincinnati Bengals Undrafted Rookie Linebacker Maema Njongmeta's Impressive Preseason Continues
CINCINNATI — Bengals linebacker Maema Njongmeta has had an impressive preseason and has put himself in position to potentially make the 53-man roster.
The 23-year-old has tallied 17 tackles, two passes defensed, one tackle for loss and one special teams tackle in two preseason games.
Njongmeta led the team with 10 tackles in the preseason opener against the Buccaneers. He downplayed his performance during a 1-on-1 interview with Elise Jesse.
“It’s nothing different from what the coaches have asked us to do every day since they gave me an opportunity in this building,” he said. “Execute at a high level, play enthusiastic team defense and do so at a consistent, play-after-play, series-after-series level.”
Njongmeta followed it up by leading the team in tackles again in Saturday's game with the Bears. He had seven tackles and one special teams tackle. His ability to play special teams could be a deciding factor when the Bengals decide whether or not he'll be on the roster.
The Bengals have four linebackers that are locks to make the roster: Logan Wilson, Germaine Pratt, Akeem Davis-Gaither and Joe Bachie.
Will Njongmeta be the fifth? He's impressed his teammates.
"He's working his tail off," Wilson said. "He's doing everything he can to try to make this roster and he's definitely putting his best foot out there."
The Bengals resume practice on Monday, before welcoming the Colts to town for a joint session on Tuesday. The third and final preseason game is Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET.
This is a big week for Njongmeta and the rest of the young players hoping to make the Bengals' roster.
Check out Elise Jesse's entire conversation with Njongmeta below and read her feature on him here.
