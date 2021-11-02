CINCINNATI — The Bengals desperately need another edge rusher to put pressure on opposing quarterbacks and balance out their defensive line as they prepare to make a playoff run.

One name to keep an eye on is Ogbonnia Okoronkwo. The outside linebacker is in the final year of his rookie contract with the Rams.

A team like Cincinnati could make a run at the 26-year-old since Los Angeles acquired All-Pro edge rusher Von Miller on Monday.

Okoronkwo has 1.5 sacks, two quarterback hits and seven tackles this season. He has a 76.9 overall grade from Pro Football Focus. He's played 40% of the Rams defensive snaps (140) in 2021.

He might not be a star, but if the Bengals can send a late round pick to the Rams for Okoronkwo, then they should seriously consider it.

He would instantly upgrade their pass rush and could rotate with Cam Sample, Khalid Kareem and the rest of the Bengals' defensive ends.

Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports mentioned him on Tuesday and this is the exact type of move the Bengals should consider. A low-cost, young player that helps fill a need.

Watch a few clips of the Okoronkwo here. For more on the trade deadline, watch the video below.

