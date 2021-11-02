Skip to main content
    • November 2, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsAll Bengals+SI TIXSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Could Bengals Target Rams Edge Rusher Ogbonnia Okoronkwo Following Von Miller Trade?

    Cincinnati needs to bolster its pass rush.
    Author:

    CINCINNATI — The Bengals desperately need another edge rusher to put pressure on opposing quarterbacks and balance out their defensive line as they prepare to make a playoff run. 

    One name to keep an eye on is Ogbonnia Okoronkwo. The outside linebacker is in the final year of his rookie contract with the Rams. 

    A team like Cincinnati could make a run at the 26-year-old since Los Angeles acquired All-Pro edge rusher Von Miller on Monday

    Okoronkwo has 1.5 sacks, two quarterback hits and seven tackles this season. He has a 76.9 overall grade from Pro Football Focus. He's played 40% of the Rams defensive snaps (140) in 2021. 

    He might not be a star, but if the Bengals can send a late round pick to the Rams for Okoronkwo, then they should seriously consider it. 

    Related: Five Players the Bengals Should Target at the Trade Deadline

    He would instantly upgrade their pass rush and could rotate with Cam Sample, Khalid Kareem and the rest of the Bengals' defensive ends. 

    Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports mentioned him on Tuesday and this is the exact type of move the Bengals should consider. A low-cost, young player that helps fill a need. 

    Watch a few clips of the Okoronkwo here. For more on the trade deadline, watch the video below.

    Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    You May Also Like:

    Five Players the Bengals Should Target at the Trade Deadline

    Tee Higgins Weighs in on Possibility of a Trade Deadline Addition

    Former NFL Official Shares Thoughts on Controversial Penalty

    Snap Count Breakdown of the Bengals' Loss to the Jets

    Three Down Look: Bengals Collapse in Fourth Quarter Against Jets

    Head Referee Explains Controversial Call Against Mike Hilton

    Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Loss to the Jets

    Zac Taylor Not Happy After Awful Loss to Jets

    Postgame Observations: Halloween Nightmare's Are Real Bengals Lose to Jets

    Keys to Victory: Cincinnati Bengals at New York Jets

    Key Matchups to Watch For in Sunday's Game Against Jets

    Read More

    Khalid Kareem Expected to Return Against Jets

    Bengals Game Status Report for Week 8 Released

    Rex Ryan Compares Joe Burrow to the GOAT

    The Bengals Are 5-2 Because of Their Success in the "Middle 8"

    Joe Mixon Praises Jets: "They Got Monsters" on Defense

    Trent Dilfer on Joe Burrow: "He just has it."

    Film Room: A Closer Look at Chase & Burrow's Success Against Ravens

    Bengals Make Leap in Latest Power Rankings

    Bengals Workout Linebacker Ahead of Week 8 Matchup Against Jets

    Ryan Clark Praises Bengals on SportsCenter With Scott Van Pelt

    Watch: Jackson Carman Has Block of the Year

    Randy Moss 'In Awe' of Ja'Marr Chase

    Bengals Not Favored to Win AFC North, Despite Leading Division

    Joe Burrow on Bengals: 'This is Who We Are Now'

    Six Takeaways from the Bengals' Win Over the Ravens

    Ja'Marr Chase Continues to Set Records

    Joe Burrow Responds to Joe Montana Comparison

    Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Ravens

    Postgame Observations: Bengals Blowout Ravens in Baltimore

    Bengals CB Mike Hilton: "Extend Jessie Bates"

    -----

    Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

    Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
    Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

    Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook

    Dec 1, 2019; Glendale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (45) tackles Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during the second half at State Farm Stadium. Okoronkwo was flagged for roughing the passer on this play. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports
    GM Report

    Could Bengals Target Ogbonnia Okoronkwo Following Von Miller Trade?

    13 seconds ago
    Tyler Boyd, tee Higgins
    AllBengals Insiders+

    Podcast: Potential Bengals Trade Deadline Targets and Our Weekly Film Review

    42 minutes ago
    Deshaun Watson, Melvin Ingram
    News

    NFL Trade Deadline Rumors: The Latest on Deshaun Watson, Melvin Ingram, Fletcher Cox and Others

    1 hour ago
    Baker Mayfield, Joe Burrow
    News

    Bengals Favored in Week 9 Matchup Against Cleveland Browns

    10 hours ago
    Hayden Hurst, Austin Blythe
    AllBengals Insiders+

    Five Players the Bengals Should Target at the Trade Deadline

    16 hours ago
    Tee Higgins
    News

    Tee Higgins Says Bengals' Locker Room Would Welcome Trade Deadline Addition

    19 hours ago
    Oct 17, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller (58) in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Rams Trading for All-Pro Edge Rusher Von Miller

    21 hours ago
    Nov 26, 2020; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson (28) raises his arms after a play during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Adrian Peterson to Work Out For Titans in Wake of Derrick Henry's Injury

    22 hours ago