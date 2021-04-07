NewsAll Bengals+SI.COM
Podcast: Dan Hoard on Sewell vs Chase, Joe Burrow and the Bengals' Moves in Free Agency

James Rapien and Jake Liscow talk Bengals everyday on the Locked on Bengals podcast
CINCINNATI — James Rapien and Jake Liscow are joined by Bengals play-by-play announcer Dan Hoard to discuss Cincinnati's moves in free agency, the Penei Sewell vs Ja'Marr Chase debate and so much more.

Listen to the Locked on Bengals podcast below and subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

