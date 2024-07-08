Deadline Looming for Possible Tee Higgins Extension With Cincinnati Bengals
CINCINNATI — The deadline for a possible Tee Higgins extension is quickly approaching.
The Bengals and Higgins have until July 15 to agree to a long-term deal. There hasn't been any indication that an extension is imminent. Higgins will likely play on the franchise tender this season.
The 25-year-old did sign the franchise tender last month and is expected to report for training camp on time. That's a good indicator of how he's approaching this season, even though he'll likely be playing on a one-year deal.
"Tee and I are always talking," Joe Burrow said last month. "I've seen Tee several times this offseason. He looks great. Whenever he's ready to come back I'll be excited to see him."
Higgins signed his franchise tender just a few days after Burrow's comments. Veterans report for training camp on Tuesday, July 23.
