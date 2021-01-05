Bengals Land Top Playmaker in Latest Mock Draft

The Bengals could have a three-headed monster at wide receiver

CINCINNATI — The Bengals have plenty of options with the fifth pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

They could stand pat and address their biggest need or trade down for extra picks. Most teams that move up are doing so for a quarterback and Cincinnati's already set with Joe Burrow.

In Ryan Wilson's latest mock draft for CBS Sports, the Bengals stand pat and take wide receiver DeVonta Smith, who's arguably the best playmaker in college football

Smith is the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. He has 105 receptions for 1,641 yards and 20 touchdowns.

"The Bengals would love to get Sewell but with him long gone they'll "settle" for the best WR in college football," Wilson wrote. "There are questions about Smith's size but he plays like the biggest dude on the field. He can take over games with his route running and playmaking ability."

Adding Smith to a wide receiver room that includes Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins would be big for the Bengals.

Drafting a dynamic playmaker in the first round isn't a problem as long as the team addresses their offensive line issues in free agency. Signing a quality tackle and guard would give them the flexibility to pass on an offensive linemen if Oregon star Penei Sewell doesn't fall to No. 5.

The interesting thing about this scenario is LSU star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is still available in Wilson's mock.

Trevor Lawrence, Sewell, Zach Wilson and Justin Fields are picks 1-4, respectively.

Taking Chase, who's younger than Smith, just as dynamic and might have a higher ceiling would make a lot of sense.

Chase had 84 receptions for 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns last season at LSU with Burrow under center. He opted out of the 2021 season due to COVID-19.

If the Bengals address offensive line in free agency, then there's no reason why they shouldn't seriously consider adding another weapon on offense that can work with Burrow for years to come.

