CINCINNATI — The Bengals signed La'el Collins to a three-year contract earlier this month.

They're hoping the 28-year-old can stabilize the right tackle position in 2022 and beyond. Not only can he help Joe Burrow stay upright, but he's a great run blocker.

Bengals Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin has high expectations for Collins, even though the veteran has played in just 12 games over the past two seasons.

"It was a great fit for him and it was a great fit for us," Tobin told Dan Hoard on the Bengals Booth Podcast. "The last couple of years he had some challenges and we really feel like he's gonna get back to playing football the way he's used to playing it and stay on the field. There was a lot of moving pieces getting that put together, but we think we got it put together in a way that's good for both the Cincinnati Bengals and La'el Collins. We're excited to have him. He's a premier right tackle and he can shut down that side of the field and I look forward to seeing him do it."

Film Breakdown: Here's What La'el Collins Brings to the Cincinnati Bengals

Collins missed the entire 2020 season due to a hip injury and was suspended for the first five games of the 2021 campaign. He played the final 12 games of the year. Clearly the Bengals feel like he can rebound and be a significant upgrade at right tackle in 2022.

"I had a great relationship with LC. Love him to death. He definitely fits the mold of a glass-eater," Bengals offensive line coach Frank Pollack said before they signed Collins. "Watch his tape, that's clearly evident. He is nasty and he was a lot of fun to coach."

Pollack coached Collins for three seasons in Dallas (2015-17). They're back together and hoping to give Burrow more time than he's had in his first two years in the NFL.

Listen to Hoard's entire conversation with Tobin below.

