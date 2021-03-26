Speedy Wide Receiver Runs His Way into Bengals' Sights Ahead of 2021 NFL Draft

Elijah Moore may be the ideal Bengals' draft target in round two

CINCINNATI — The Bengals could take multiple wide receivers in the 2021 NFL Draft after A.J. Green, John Ross and Alex Erickson signed elsewhere in free agency.

There's been plenty of talk about Ja'Marr Chase, Jaylen Waddle and DeVonta Smith, but Ole Miss star Elijah Moore has officially entered the chat. No, the Bengals won't consider him with the fifth overall pick, but he has to be a candidate in round two.

Moore put on a show at his pro day on Thursday. Bengals wide receivers coach Troy Walters was one of many NFL personnel that saw the 5-9, 178 pounder run a 4.35 40-yard dash.

He excelled in all of the agility drills, including the three-cone (6.66 seconds) and the short shuttle (4.0 seconds). Moore's final testing numbers are nearly identical to the ones four-time Pro Bowler T.Y. Hilton posted during his pre-draft workouts in 2012.

Moore had 86 receptions for 1,193 yards and eight touchdowns in just eight games for the Rebels last season.

If the Bengals don't take a playmaker like Kyle Pitts or Chase in round one, then Moore has to be in the conversation. He may not make it out of the first round, but if he does, Cincinnati should consider pulling the trigger on the 20-year-old.

His crisp route running and ability to get downfield separation will be attractive to plenty of teams.

Can he win outside or is he just a fast slot wide receiver? That's a question teams will ask themselves between now and the draft. If he's primarily a slot receiver, then Cincinnati would have to find ways to scheme around him and Tyler Boyd, who usually lines up in the slot.

The good news is Moore plays bigger than his size. He took some big hits in college and still held onto the ball. That toughness should translate to the NFL.

He'd be an ideal fit in a lot of offenses. A team like the Packers should consider him at the end of round one. If he happens to fall to round two, then there's no reason why the Bengals won't consider him with pick 38.

