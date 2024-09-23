All Bengals

ESPN Names Bengals As Trade Candidate For Defensive Lineman D.J. Jones

Cincinnati is thin at that spot.

Russ Heltman

Dec 24, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos defensive tackle D.J. Jones (93) following his sack fumble recovery in the first quarter against the New England Patriots at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Dec 24, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos defensive tackle D.J. Jones (93) following his sack fumble recovery in the first quarter against the New England Patriots at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Bengals typically don't make in-season trades, but ESPN's Dan Graziano has them as a potential landing spot for Broncos DT D.J. Jones amidst brutal injury luck at that spot.

"The former 49er signed a three-year, $30 million deal with Denver before the 2022 season, so he's in the final year of his contract, making $10 million," Graziano wrote. "Early returns indicate the Broncos could be in for a rough season, and Jones predates coach Sean Payton there, which could mean the writing is on the wall. Jones turns 30 in January, so he's not likely to be a candidate for a long-term extension with a new team, but he could help a contender as a half-season rental. Jones has six tackles and a QB hit through two games."

This thought was written before Week 3 when the Broncos hammered Tampa Bay 26-7. Jones had one tackle in the game and sports a 55.6 PFF grade this season.

It would be shocking to see Cincinnati move assets in a deal unless it's a clear win for them like the B.J. Hill trade in 2021.

