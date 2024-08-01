All Bengals

FanDuel Throws Out WILD Trade Idea Involving Ja'Marr Chase

This is wild.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) runs the ball in the 4th Paycor Stadium Saturday, December 16, 2023. Chase left the game in the 4th quarter with an unknown injury.
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are reportedly working on a contract extension with Ja'Marr Chase, but the 24-year-old continues to miss practice.

When will his hold-in end? Well, it feels like he's dug in and plans to stay on the sideline until he signs an extension.

FanDuel threw out a wild trade idea on Wednesday. Obviously the Bengals aren't even considering a Chase trade, but what would it cost if the Vikings wanted to reunite him with Justin Jefferson?

If the Vikings offered a 2025 first round pick, 2026 second round pick and Jordan Addison, would it be tempting for the Bengals to say yes?

The answer is no, but the idea will be floated out there in the future if Chase and the Bengals can't agree on a long-term deal soon.

In reality, Cincinnati has Chase under contract for the next two seasons. Any offer they would receive would likely fall short of the exorbidant asking price they would have.

