Final Cincinnati Bengals 53-Man Roster Projection: Key Questions Have Yet to be Answered
CINCINNATI — The Bengals have to trim their roster down to 53 players by Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET.
They already released 11 players last week, but still have 22 moves that need to be made to trim the roster down to 53.
Here are our projections for the Bengals' final 53-man roster:
Quarterbacks (2): Joe Burrow, Jake Browning
Logan Woodside has had a solid camp, but he's an ideal practice squad candidate behind Burrow and Browning.
Running Backs (3): Zack Moss, Chase Brown, Trayveon Williams
With Chris Evans' injury, the running back room is solidified. Hard to envision them keeping a fourth, unless they add a veteran currently on another roster. Adding a veteran could be a priority over the next few days, but Williams will make the initial roster, regardless of who they add.
Wide Receivers (6): Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Andrei Iosivas, Charlie Jones, Trenton Irwin, and Jermaine Burton
Kendric Pryor and Shedrick Jackson have had some nice moments in camp, but six wide receivers was always the most likely outcome.
Tight Ends (5): Mike Gesicki, Drew Sample, Tanner Hudson, Erick All and Tanner McLachlan
By limiting themselves to six receivers, the Bengals can have an extra tight end on the roster. All five guys have flashed in camp. All and McLachlan are the future. Hudson is as reliable is anyone in that room. The duo of Gesicki and Sample should compliment each other perfectly. This is the best tight end room of the Burrow era.
Offensive Line (9): Orlando Brown Jr., Trent Brown, Ted Karras, Alex Cappa, Cordell Volson, Amarius Mims, Cody Ford, Matt Lee and Jaxson Kirkland
The first seven guys entered camp as roster locks. Lee and Kirkland have played their way onto the roster. Meanwhile, Jackson Carman played his way off the roster. Nate Gilliam was a tough cut. He's had some nice moments. The Bengals decide to keep McLachlan and hope Gilliam makes it through waivers.
Defensive Ends (5): Sam Hubbard, Trey Hendrickson, Joseph Ossai, Myles Murphy and Cedric Johnson
With Cam Sample out for the season and Jeff Gunter retiring, the defensive end battle became much clearer over the past few weeks. Rookie Cedric Johnson had some nice moments in the preseason. Will Myles Murphy start the season on injured reserve after suffering a knee injury last week against the Colts? If he does, he'll miss at least four games.
Defensive Tackles (5): Sheldon Rankins, BJ Hill, Zach Carter, Kris Jenkins and McKinnley Jackson
As long as Jackson is healthy, these are the five defensive tackles. Guys like Jay Tufele, Domenique Davis and Travis Bell are in the mix. It's fair to expect the Bengals to try to keep at least two of the three on the practice squad.
Tufele would probably have the edge if Jackson needed to go on injured reserve. Much like running back, it would be reasonable to expect the Bengals to keep an eye on the free agent market with 31 other teams also making cuts.
Linebackers (5): Germaine Pratt, Logan Wilson, Akeem Davis-Gaither, Joe Bachie and Maema Njongmeta
Will Maema Njongmeta make the final roster? He had a standout preseason, but Devin Harper is more reliable on special teams and Shaka Heyward was also impressive.
It's reasonable to think one of Njongmeta, Harper and Heyward will make the team—especially with Joe Bachie dealing with an injury. I give a slight edge to Njongmeta, but Harper or Heyward could easily have the upper hand.
Cornerbacks (5): Mike Hilton, Cam Taylor-Britt, DJ Turner II, Dax Hill and Josh Newton
Jalen Davis could be on the bubble, especially with the emergence of Daijahn Anthony, who's shown the ability to play the nickel cornerback spot. I have him just missing the cut, especially with DJ Turner II and Josh Newton flashing their potential at nickel.
Safeties (5): Geno Stone, Vonn Bell, Jordan Battle, Tycen Anderson and Daijahn Anthony
Five safeties and five tight ends. Stone, Bell, Battle and Anderson came into camp as locks. Anthony played his way onto the team. Some may question Anderson, but the Bengals are banking on him to be the next great Bengals' special teamer. Combine that with his natural ball skills at safety and he's an ideal backup behind Stone.
Specialists (3): Evan McPherson, Ryan Rehkow and Cal Adomitis
If Robbins can get healthy between now and final cuts, I give him an edge over Ryan Rehkow. The Bengals trust Robbins as a holder and his leg is stronger than it was during his rookie campaign. Health is a major factor though, which is why I have Rehkow on the 53-man roster. He wins the job by default—at least initially. It wouldn't be shocking for the Bengals to look at the waiver wire and see if they could add a proven punter before the regular season opener on Sept. 8.
