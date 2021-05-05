Ja'Marr Chase By the Numbers: 'It Was a No-Brainer For Us to Take Him'

CINCINNATI — The Bengals selected wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase with the fifth pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. The 21-year-old is expected to make an instant impact on Cincinnati's offense alongside quarterback Joe Burrow and fellow wide receivers Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd.

Chase's athleticism and college production are two of the many reasons why Cincinnati took him at No. 5. Next Gen Stats (NGS) released some interesting numbers about the Bengals' top pick.

Chase has a 24% chance to make the Pro Bowl within his first three seasons, which is the highest probability of any wide receiver prospect over the last four draft classes according to the NGS model.

"We’re really excited about Ja’Marr, and we’re really happy that he was there at No. 5," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said after making the pick. "It was no-brainer for us to take him with the pick... We need to be more explosive."

Chase is the highest rated receiver prospect to come out of LSU over the past 14 seasons. That means he's ahead of guys like Odell Beckham Jr., D.J. Chark and Justin Jefferson according to NGS.

Chase earned a max (99) athleticism grade after running the 40-yard dash in 4.34 seconds, posting an 11-foot broad jump, a 41-inch vertical jump and a 3.99 second short shuttle.

He is the first wide receiver to run the short shuttle in less than four seconds since 2015 (Amari Cooper, 3.98).

Expectations are sky-high for Chase's rookie campaign and he isn't running from the pressure.

“I want to win rookie of the year," he said shortly after being picked. "I want to have 10 touchdowns and at least 1,500 yards.”

