Ja'Marr Chase Excited About Bengals' New Indoor Facility
CINCINNATI — The Bengals' request to build a temporary practice facility near Paul Brown Stadium was passed by the Cincinnati City Planning Commission on Friday.
The team still needs approval by Cincinnati City Council.
Star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase appears to be excited about the idea of an indoor practice facility. The 22-year-old posted a gif of himself doing "The Griddy" following the news.
Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest free agency news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Bengals Hosting Logan Hall for Pre-Draft Visit
Report: Andrew Booth's Draft Stock is Dropping
NFL Teams Have Second Round Grade on Iowa Center Tyler Linderbaum
Tee Higgins Underwent Offseason Surgery
NFL Draft Film Breakdown: Does Jelani Woods' Athleticism Translate to the Field?
Tyler Linderbaum Posts Elite Numbers at Pro Day
Cincinnati Adds Top Players at Multiple Positions in Mock Draft 2.0
Bengals Bring in Alec Pierce for Top-30 Visit
Bengals Request to Build Temporary Practice Facility Near Paul Brown Stadium
NFL Draft Film Breakdown: Andrew Booth is a Menace at Cornerback
Bengals Hire New Head Athletic Trainer
Analyzing Veteran Cornerback Options Ahead of 2022 NFL Draft
Film Breakdown: Is Florida CB Kaiir Elam a Good Fit in Cincinnati?
Mock Draft 1.0: Bengals Take Best Player Available
Read More
Bengals Offseason Workouts: Key Dates and Details
Film Breakdown: Kenyon Green an Intriguing Option for Bengals
Bengals Meet With Three Tight Ends Prior to 2022 NFL Draft
Bengals "Actively" Looking Into Building Practice Facility
Tyrann Mathieu Praises Joe Burrow
Chad Johnson Praises Ja'Marr Chase and Jaylen Waddle
NFL Draft Film Breakdown: Analyzing Zion Johnson's Fit With Cincinnati Bengals
Film Breakdown: Tyler Linderbaum Shines Despite Size Concerns
La'el Collins' Contract is Bargain for Bengals
Door Still Open in Potential Larry Ogunjobi Return
Film Breakdown: Here's What La'el Collins Brings to the Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Burrow Helped Seal the Deal With La'el Collins
Film Breakdown: Analyzing Ted Karras' Strengths and Weaknesses
Film Breakdown: Alex Cappa is Huge Upgrade in Trenches for Bengals
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals