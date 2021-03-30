Podcast: Smoke Around Ja'Marr Chase, the Bengals' Plan in Free Agency and Pro Day Results
CINCINNATI — James Rapien and Jake Liscow reflect on Shawn Williams' time with the Bengals, plus they discuss their attempt to sign Jarran Reed. The guys also talk about the latest smoke surrounding Ja'Marr Chase to the Bengals and a closer look at pro day numbers that could impact Cincinnati's draft plans.
Listen to the Locked on Bengals podcast below and subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.
For more on the Bengals, including free agency and NFL Draft coverage subscribe to our YouTube Channel!!!
For the latest free agency news and NFL Draft coverage, bookmark AllBengals and check out some of our other articles below.
-----
You May Also Like:
Bengals Pass on Ja'Marr Chase in Latest Mock Draft
NFL Draft Big Board: Big Gap Between Sewell and Chase
Penei Sewell vs Ja'Marr Chase: Team May Have Tipped Their Hand
One NFL Team Believes Bengals Will Take Ja'Marr Chase at No. 5
Free Agency Breakdown: Bengals Looking to Add Help in Trenches
How Close Were Bengals in Their Pursuit of Kenny Golladay?
Should Bengals Consult Joe Burrow About Fifth Pick in NFL Draft?
Grading the Bengals' Recent Signings in Free Agency
Joe Burrow and the Bengals Big Winners After Blockbuster Trade
Prospect Breakdown: Jaylen Waddle Has Exactly What Bengals Need at Receiver
Joe Burrow Lobbying for Ja'Marr Chase at No. 5
Three Teams That Should Trade For Giovani Bernard
Penn State Stars Have Huge Day
Tee Higgins shoots his shot in-between offseason workouts
Cincinnati showing interest in veteran offensive lineman
Analyst Dismisses Idea of Kyle Pitts to the Bengals
Bengals Sign Former First-Round Cornerback
Kyle Pitts Rising Up Draft Boards
One Writer Questions Bengals Free Agent Strategy
Bengals legend Chad Johnson defends DeVonta Smith
Titans Sign Potential Bengals Free Agent Target
Grading Riley Reiff's deal with the Bengals
Zembrodt: It's a 'New Dey' at Paul Brown Stadium
Bengals 'in contact' with Pro Bowl offensive lineman
Bengals Trade Ryan Finley to Texans
Geno Atkins Released, Bengals Move on From Franchise Legend
Riley Reiff Signs With Bengals
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!
Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals