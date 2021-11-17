Skip to main content
    Jarvis Landry Unhappy With Browns' Offense: 'I Haven't Been Getting the Ball'

    The five-time Pro Bowler has spent the past four seasons in Cleveland.
    Author:

    CINCINNATI — Will Jarvis Landry be the next Browns wide receiver to voice his displeasure about the offense?

    The former Pro Bowler hinted at being unhappy with his role in the offense on Tuesday. 

    "I haven't been getting the ball so much either," Landry said on Tuesday. "At the end of the day I've been able to do what the opportunities I'm given and yeah, I'm dialing into some things, but on Sunday I always give everything that I have and that won't ever change."

    Landry has 23 receptions (34 targets) for 219 yards in six games this season. He hasn't scored a touchdown and has only received double digit targets in one game this season. 

    Landry simply replied "I don't know" when asked why he wasn't getting the ball as much as he would normally.

    The five-time Pro Bowler isn't asking out and the trade deadline has passed, but he's clearly unhappy with the Browns' passing game. 

    Odell Beckham Jr. was released by the team last week and ultimately signed with the Rams. Landry's unhappiness isn't on Beckham's level, but it's clear that there's some issues that need to be resolved in Cleveland. 

    The Browns are 5-5 and in last place in the AFC North. The Bengals head to Cleveland to play the Browns in Week 18. 

    Nov 14, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) runs against the New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
    More Trouble in Cleveland? Jarvis Landry Sounds Frustrated With Browns' Offense

    Joe Burrow, Bengals Huddle
    Bengals Hold Firm in Power Rankings Following Bye Week

    Joe Burrow, Derek Carr
    Bengals Favored in Week 11 Matchup Against Raiders

    Nov 7, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Darius Phillips (23) runs with the ball against the Cleveland Browns in the first half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
    Bengals Release Week 11 Depth Chart Ahead of Sunday's Game Against Raiders

    Nov 7, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Le'Veon Bell (17) celebrates in the end zone after scoring touchdown during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    Ravens Release Former All-Pro Running Back Le'Veon Bell

    Jessie Bates, Zac Taylor
    Zac Taylor Weighs in on Jessie Bates' Comments About the First Half of the Season

    Jessie Bates
    Podcast: Jessie Bates' Comments, Joe Burrow and the Second Half of the Season

    Nov 8, 2020; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Houston Texans defensive back Michael Thomas (28) and linebacker Tyrell Adams (50) combine to bring down Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Tyler Eifert (88) during the second half at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
    Bengals Make Flurry of Roster Moves Following Bye Week

