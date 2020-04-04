Jordan Palmer says Joe Burrow has two most important traits a quarterback needs

Joe Burrow is one of the many quarterback prospects that have worked out with Jordan Palmer this offseason. The Bengals are expected to select the Heisman Trophy winner with the No. 1 pick in this month's NFL Draft. Burrow has impressed everyone he’s met with, including Palmer, who raved about him on ‘The Herd.’

“I’ve been around a lot of guys. A lot of them that are starting and winning and going to pro bowls,” Palmer told Colin Cowherd last week. “This is for sure the most confident player I’ve been around. And all of the good sense of that word by the way.”

Burrow led LSU to a 15-0 record and had one of the best seasons in college football history. He finished with 5,671 passing yards and 60 touchdowns. Burrow completed 76.3 percent of his passes and threw just six interceptions.

“In terms of maturity, this is probably the most mature guy I’ve been around,” Palmer continued when comparing Burrow to other prospects.

Some are concerned with Burrow’s arm strength. Justin Herbert, Jordan Love and Tua Tagovailoa all have stronger arms, but Palmer wasn’t worried about Burrow’s flaws.

“I’ve been around these guys a lot and with all the comparisons with Joe — I’ve heard (Joe) Montana, I’ve heard Peyton (Manning), I’ve heard all of these things,” Palmer said. “I don’t know if he’s Montana or Brady or Peyton. If he does have a lesser arm, I’m just not concerned about it because the two most important traits that I see (confidence and maturity), he has as much of it as I’ve ever seen.”

The Bengals will have their chance to select Burrow with the No. 1 pick in less than three weeks. The NFL Draft will take place on April 23-25.