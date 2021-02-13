Bengals Receive High Marks for 2020 Rookie Class

The Bengals have had their issues in the NFL Draft over the past few years, but it looks like they got it right it 2020.

Not only did they land a franchise quarterback in Joe Burrow, but they also added key pieces like Tee Higgins, Logan Wilson and others.

Pro Football Focus praised them for their haul last month. NFL.com got in on the action this week.

They believe the Bengals' 2020 rookie class was was the best in the AFC North.

"The Bengals nailed their first two picks of the 2020 NFL Draft, selecting a special talent who might very well be capable of transforming the franchise in Burrow," NFL writer Nick Shook wrote. "The only negative was that we didn't get a full season from him due to a season-ending knee injury. Higgins turned out to be a stud as a rookie, catching 67 passes for 908 yards and six touchdowns. He looks to be an ideal replacement for A.J. Green in the future. Wilson was Cincinnati's first attempt at addressing its linebacker need and he played well. He was the Bengals' top linebacker in PFF's grading system and landed among effective defenders like Bills linebacker Matt Milano﻿. Wilson and Davis-Gaither each registered a couple starts—Wilson would have finished with more if not for injury—and also played a healthy amount of special teams. Kareem saw time in a rotational role, and Adeniji played significant snaps in three games as Cincinnati worked through its offensive line issues. Bailey primarily played special teams as a rookie."

All seven draft picks made the team and contributed in 2020, which is another sign of a talented class.

The Bengals are in desperate need of another quality draft haul in 2021. If they address their need for offensive lineman in free agency and fare well in the draft, then there's no reason they can't be competitive next season.

