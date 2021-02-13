NewsAll Bengals+SI.COM
Search

Bengals Receive High Marks for 2020 Rookie Class

Burrow and Higgins set the tone in 2020
Author:
Publish date:

The Bengals have had their issues in the NFL Draft over the past few years, but it looks like they got it right it 2020. 

Not only did they land a franchise quarterback in Joe Burrow, but they also added key pieces like Tee Higgins, Logan Wilson and others. 

Pro Football Focus praised them for their haul last month. NFL.com got in on the action this week. 

They believe the Bengals' 2020 rookie class was was the best in the AFC North

"The Bengals nailed their first two picks of the 2020 NFL Draft, selecting a special talent who might very well be capable of transforming the franchise in Burrow," NFL writer Nick Shook wrote. "The only negative was that we didn't get a full season from him due to a season-ending knee injury. Higgins turned out to be a stud as a rookie, catching 67 passes for 908 yards and six touchdowns. He looks to be an ideal replacement for A.J. Green in the future. Wilson was Cincinnati's first attempt at addressing its linebacker need and he played well. He was the Bengals' top linebacker in PFF's grading system and landed among effective defenders like Bills linebacker Matt Milano﻿. Wilson and Davis-Gaither each registered a couple starts—Wilson would have finished with more if not for injury—and also played a healthy amount of special teams. Kareem saw time in a rotational role, and Adeniji played significant snaps in three games as Cincinnati worked through its offensive line issues. Bailey primarily played special teams as a rookie."

SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube channel for more coverage of the Bengals, including NFL Draft Breakdowns!

All seven draft picks made the team and contributed in 2020, which is another sign of a talented class. 

The Bengals are in desperate need of another quality draft haul in 2021. If they address their need for offensive lineman in free agency and fare well in the draft, then there's no reason they can't be competitive next season. 

-----

You May Also Like:

Joe Burrow Featured on Custom Video Game Cover

Bengals Finalize 2021 Coaching Staff

Three AFC North Teams Among Favorites to Sign J.J. Watt

Look: Designer Releases New Bengals Uniform Concept

Is a Bengals Ring of Honor on the Way?

Dave Lapham Names One Free Agent He Wants the Bengals to Sign

Analyst Predicts Bengals Will Sign Top Free Agent

Bengals Analysts Weigh in on Kyle Pitts

Carlos Dunlap Praises Joe Burrow

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals
Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) celebrates a first down run in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 7 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. The Bengals and Browns exchanged late touchdowns, finishing in a 37-34 win for the Browns. Cleveland Browns At Cincinnati Bengals
GM Report

Podcast: A Potential Bengals Ring of Honor and the Weekend Mailbag!

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) is unable to complete a pass thrown by Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) in the fourth quarter of a Week 4 NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bengals won 33-25. Jacksonville Jaguars At Cincinnati Bengals Oct 4
GM Report

Bengals Receive High Marks for 2020 Rookie Class

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs off the field after the NFL game on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals defeated Tennessee Titans 31-20. Cincinnati Bengals At Tennessee Titans
News

Look: Joe Burrow Featured on Custom Video Game Cover

Sep 27, 2020; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; NFL referee Shawn Smith (14) flips the coin as brothers Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90) and Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) take part before their game against at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 28-21. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: J.J. Watt 'Doesn't Want to Play' With His Brothers

Aug 21, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor runs drills during training camp at the teams practice facility. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bengals Finalize 2021 Coaching Staff With Flurry of Moves

Nov 26, 2020; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) runs for a touchdown after intercepting the ball during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
News

Three AFC North Teams Listed Among Favorites to Sign J.J. Watt

Dec 27, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) waits with teammates to walk onto the field before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
News

NFL News: Texans Releasing J.J. Watt

Feb 7, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) and tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrate after beating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Tom Brady to Have 'Minor' Surgery on Knee