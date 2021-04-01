NewsAll Bengals+SI.COM
Search

Podcast: A Joe Burrow Update, Ja'Marr Chase Impresses and Other Key Pro Day Numbers

James Rapien and Jake Liscow talk Bengals everyday on the Locked on Bengals podcast
Author:
Updated:
Original:

CINCINNATI — James Rapien and Jake Liscow discuss the latest Joe Burrow update, plus what does Ja'Marr Chase's impressive pro day mean for his draft stock and William Jackson III rips the Bengals organization. 

Listen to the Locked on Bengals podcast below and subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

For more on the Bengals, including free agency and NFL Draft coverage subscribe to our YouTube Channel!!!

For the latest free agency news and NFL Draft coverage, bookmark AllBengals and check out some of our other articles below.

-----

You May Also Like:

William Jackson III Takes Shot at Bengals Organization and Fan Base

Scouts Rave About Ja'Marr Chase Following Pro Day Workout

Another Big Board Has Sizable Gap Between Penei Sewell and Ja'Marr Chase

This is a Great Film Breakdown of Penei Sewell

Bengals Pass on Ja'Marr Chase in Latest Mock Draft

NFL Draft Big Board: Big Gap Between Sewell and Chase

Penei Sewell vs Ja'Marr Chase: Team May Have Tipped Their Hand

One NFL Team Believes Bengals Will Take Ja'Marr Chase at No. 5

Free Agency Breakdown: Bengals Looking to Add Help in Trenches

How Close Were Bengals in Their Pursuit of Kenny Golladay?

Should Bengals Consult Joe Burrow About Fifth Pick in NFL Draft?

Grading the Bengals' Recent Signings in Free Agency

Joe Burrow and the Bengals Big Winners After Blockbuster Trade

Prospect Breakdown: Jaylen Waddle Has Exactly What Bengals Need at Receiver

Joe Burrow Lobbying for Ja'Marr Chase at No. 5

Three Teams That Should Trade For Giovani Bernard

Penn State Stars Have Huge Day

Tee Higgins shoots his shot in-between offseason workouts

Cincinnati showing interest in veteran offensive lineman

Analyst Dismisses Idea of Kyle Pitts to the Bengals

Bengals Sign Former First-Round Cornerback

Kyle Pitts Rising Up Draft Boards

One Writer Questions Bengals Free Agent Strategy

Bengals legend Chad Johnson defends DeVonta Smith

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook

Jan 13, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Clemson Tigers receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) runs after a reception against the LSU Tigers in the College Football Playoff national championship game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Analysts Simplify Ja'Marr Chase Vs Penei Sewell Debate For Bengals

Sep 8, 2018; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws to wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) during the first quarter of a game against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Podcast: A Joe Burrow Update, Ja'Marr Chase Impresses and Other Key Pro Day Numbers

IMG_3234
GM Report

Watch: Team Chase vs Team Sewell Debate About the Bengals' Fifth Pick

Nov 22, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) stands on the field during warmups prior to the Bengals' game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bengals Give Update on Joe Burrow's Recovery

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback William Jackson (22) reacts after breaking up a pass during the Week 5 NFL game between the Miami Dolphins and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Miami Dolphins Vs Cincinnati Bengals Oct 10 Week 5
News

William Jackson III Takes Shot at Bengals Organization and Fan Base During Interview

Jan 13, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) celebrates after making a 43 yard run against the Clemson Tigers in the third quarter in the College Football Playoff national championship game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
News

LSU Star Ja'Marr Chase Impresses NFL Scouts: He is a 'Generational Type Player'

Nov 16, 2019; Oxford, MS, USA; ESPN talks with Louisiana State Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow (9) and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) after the game against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Ja'Marr Chase Has Talked With Bengals, Would Welcome Reunion With Joe Burrow

Jan 13, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) against the Clemson Tigers in the College Football Playoff national championship game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Ja'Marr Chase Has Impressive Showing at LSU's Pro Day