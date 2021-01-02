NewsAll Bengals+
Justin Fields' Performance in Sugar Bowl Could Impact Bengals' Chances of Drafting Penei Sewell

Fields' chances of being a top five pick in the NFL Draft jumped on Friday night
CINCINNATI — Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields put on a show in Friday's 49-28 win over Clemson. 

The 21-year-old completed 22-of-28 passes for 385 yards, six touchdowns and one interception. 

Fields played through a rib injury after taking a huge shot while attempting to run for a first down. He only missed one play, before returning to the game and guiding the Buckeyes to victory. 

The win was big for Ohio State, but it was just as big for Fields' draft stock. 

Some had soured on him after his 12-for-27 performance against Northwestern in the Big Ten Championship Game. 

Fields not only bounced back, but he has some wondering if the Jaguars should take him ahead of Clemson's Trevor Lawrence. 

NFL evaluators still have Lawrence at the top of their board. He's going to be the No. 1 pick, but Fields' stellar play gives him a legitimate shot at being the second overall pick.

Even if he isn't drafted in the top two, it seems like a foregone conclusion that he'll be a top five selection. 

That's big for the Bengals who currently hold the fifth pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. 

If they're going to land Oregon tackle Penei Sewell, then they need a couple quarterbacks to get drafted in the top five. 

Lawrence going No. 1 is a foregone conclusion. Fields and BYU quarterback Zach Wilson could join him at the top of the draft. 

This helps the Bengals' chances of landing Sewell, but it could also give them a trade back opportunity. 

Imagine if Wilson or Fields fell to No. 5. There will be teams interested in moving up to draft them. 

The Bengals didn't play on Friday, but their draft chances improved ever so slightly. 

Here's a complete breakdown of how the Bengals' Week 17 matchup impacts the 2021 NFL Draft.

Jan 1, 2021; New Orleans, LA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields (1) celebrates after defeating the Clemson Tigers at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
