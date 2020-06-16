Brandon Brooks' injury adds more competition for Larry Warford's services

The Bengals are one of the many teams that have at least talked about signing three-time Pro Bowl guard Larry Warford.

The market has been slow for every NFL free agent due to COVID-19, but Warford is expected to have plenty of suitors.

Add the Eagles to the list of teams that could go after the 29-year-old guard.

Brandon Brooks suffered a torn Achilles while preparing for the season. It's a huge loss for Philadelphia. The Miami (OH) alum has started 51 straight regular season games.

With Brooks out for the rest of 2020, Warford is likely at the top of the Eagles' list of available options.

He reportedly wants around $7 million per season, which is close what he was scheduled to make this year before the Saints released him.

The Eagles take pride in their aggressiveness. Howie Roseman is one of the best general managers in the NFL. He isn't going to sit on his hands and hope fourth-round pick Jack Driscoll can get it done at right guard.

Signing Warford makes sense for a lot of teams — especially the Eagles. They're in 'win-now' mode. Keeping Carson Wentz healthy has to be their first priority. Replacing Brooks is less than ideal, but Warford is still young enough to make a difference on the field.

Warford doesn't come without flaws. The Saints had reportedly grown frustrated with his lack of conditioning and declining skills, according to Katherine Terrell of The Athletic.

Despite his issues, Warford was the 11th-highest rated guard in the NFL last season according to Pro Football Focus, finishing with a 73.1 grade.

The Bengals have discussed signing Warford. They better act quick if they're still interested in the University of Kentucky alum because the Eagles are one of the many teams that could be competing for his services.