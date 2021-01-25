NewsAll Bengals+
Search

Podcast: Rashawn Slater Buzz, Trading Down and Mock Draft Monday!

James Rapien and Jake Liscow talk Bengals everyday on the Locked on Bengals podcast
Author:
Publish date:

CINCINNATI — James Rapien and Jake Liscow discuss the latest buzz about Northwestern tackle Rashawn Slater. They also talk about the Lions' need for a quarterback and how it impacts the Bengals, plus they address three weaknesses during mock draft Monday!

Listen to the episode of Locked on Bengals below and subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

Oct 28, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Northwestern Wildcats offensive lineman Rashawn Slater (70) in action during a game against the Michigan State Spartans at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Podcast: Rashawn Slater Buzz, Trading Down and Mock Draft Monday!

Jan 24, 2021, Green Bay, WI, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws an inccomplete pass against Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Ndamukong Suh (93) in the final minutes of the game during the NFC championship game Sunday, January 24, 2021, at Lambeau Field Mandatory credit: Dan Powers / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via USA TODAY NETWORK
News

Aaron Rodgers' Future Uncertain Following Packers' Loss to Bucs

Oct 25, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) celebrates his touchdown with Fred Johnson (74) and offensive guard Alex Redmond (62) late in the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
AllBengals Insiders+

Rookie Breakdown: A Look Back at Tee Higgins' Impressive Season

Patrick Mahomes
News

Chiefs Favored Over Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV

Nov 29, 2020; Tampa, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) meets with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) following the victory at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
News

Tony Romo's Bold Prediction From Week 12 Comes True

Jan 24, 2021; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up before playing the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game at Lambeau Field . Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
News

Super Bowl LV Odds Revealed Ahead of AFC Championship Game

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Carl Lawson (58) smiles after a sack in the second quarter during the Week 3 NFL preseason game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, at New Era Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. Cincinnati Bengals At Buffalo Bills Preseason Game Aug 26
News

Three Bengals Appear on Top 50 NFL Free Agents List

Jan 3, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) passes the ball during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
News

NFL News: Lions to Trade Matthew Stafford This Offseason