Podcast: Burrow's Surgery, Taylor's Opportunity and a Preview of Sunday's Matchup Against the Dolphins

James Rapien and Jake Liscow talk Bengals everyday on the Locked on Bengals podcast
CINCINNATI — Jake Liscow and I discuss Joe Burrow's successful surgery and the latest on the Bengals' injury situation. We also breakdown Sunday's matchup against the Dolphins and explain why it's a golden opportunity for Zac Taylor to prove his worth. 

Listen to the episode of Locked on Bengals below and subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

Dec 22, 2019; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki (88) celebrates his touchdown catch against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports
Successful Rebuild: Five Questions About the Dolphins

Photo Courtesy of the Cincinnati Bengals
logan wilson newser
Watch: Logan Wilson on Rookie Campaign, His Future Goals and the Bengals' Defense

Dec 15, 2019; Charlotte, NC, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Josh Gordon (10) catches a pass against Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) during the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports
NFL News: Seahawks WR Josh Gordon Reinstated

© Sam Greene via Imagn Content Services, LLC
Injury Roundup—The Latest on Redmond, Thomas and the Rest of the Bengals' Injuries

Dec 22, 2019; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) rushes with the ball against the Miami Dolphins during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Podcast: Comparing the Dolphins' Rebuild to the Bengals, Plus Joe Burrow's Surgery and a Backup Plan

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs off the field after the NFL game on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals defeated Tennessee Titans 31-20. Cincinnati Bengals At Tennessee Titans
Joe Burrow Underwent Successful Surgery on Wednesday

Jessie Bates on Bengals' Defense and five remaining games
Watch: Jessie Bates on His Role, the Bengals' Defense and His Goals for the Rest of the Season

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores in Miami Gardens, September 15, 2019. [ALLEN EYESTONE/The Palm Beach Post] Maimi Dolphins Vs New England Patriots
Podcast: Brian Flores' Success vs. Zac Taylor's Struggles, Plus the Bengals' Offensive Line