Lou Anarumo Explains What Bengals Are Looking For at Defensive Tackle in 2022 NFL Draft

Cincinnati is expected to add help on defense early in the draft.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals have multiple holes on defense that they're hoping to fill in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Adding another defensive tackle to compliment B.J. Hill and DJ Reader is a priority, especially with Larry Ogunjobi no longer on the roster.

What exactly are the Bengals looking for at defensive tackle?

“We will surely want guys that are big and stout and do a good job in the run game, first," defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo said on Tuesday. "Then we evaluate where they are after that, pass rushers and things like that. So, we've done a good job last few years with that and we want some big strong, stout guys."

The Bengals have met with a lot of the top defensive tackles in this class, including Perrion Winfrey, Logan Hall, Travis Jones and Demarvin Leal.

Hall has the ability to play insider or outside on the end, which could give him an edge over the other prospects.

“A little bit harder there [to find versatility], but yes," Anarumo said when asked about versatility being a priority. "We we're watching some guys the other day that we thought this guy can maybe do a few different things. So, that always helps.”

