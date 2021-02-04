NewsAll Bengals+SI.COM
Podcast: A Mock Draft Roundup, Other Candidates for No. 5 and Shaq Barrett

James Rapien and Jake Liscow talk Bengals everyday on the Locked on Bengals podcast
CINCINNATI — James Rapien and Jake Liscow take a look at all of the different mock drafts out there and discuss multiple under the radar options for the Bengals at No. 5, plus the Shaq Barrett fiasco and the guys give their thoughts on Super Bowl LV. 

Listen to the episode of Locked on Bengals below and subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

Jan 9, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team offensive tackle Morgan Moses (76) blocks Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett (58) at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 27, 2019; London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Josh Reynolds (83) runs in a 31 yard touchdown during the second quarter of the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals during an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Flynn-USA TODAY Sports
Analyst Believes Zac Taylor Will Reunite With a Familiar Face This Offseason

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, left, listens to team president Mike Brown speak at a press conference, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Taylor as the10th head coach in Cincinnati Bengals team history. Zac Taylor Named Cincinnati Bengals Head Coach 02 05 2019
Bengals Could Benefit From Current 2021 Salary Cap Projections

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) talk during a timeout in the second quarter of a Week 1 NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Los Angeles Chargers At Cincinnati Bengals Sept 13
Oddsmakers Release Bengals' Super Bowl Odds For 2021

Oct 4, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Carl Lawson (58) celebrates a sack during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
Podcast: General Manager Jake Builds the Bengals

Kyle Pitts
The Bengals Swing Big in Mock Draft 2.0

Taylor Moton, Joe Thuney
Podcast: Breaking Down Free Agency and the Bengals' Options in the NFL Draft

Dec 14, 2019; New York, NY, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow poses with the trophy during a post ceremony press conference at the New York Marriott Marquis. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Joe Burrow Reacts to Return of EA Sports' College Football Video Game