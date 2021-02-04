Podcast: A Mock Draft Roundup, Other Candidates for No. 5 and Shaq Barrett
CINCINNATI — James Rapien and Jake Liscow take a look at all of the different mock drafts out there and discuss multiple under the radar options for the Bengals at No. 5, plus the Shaq Barrett fiasco and the guys give their thoughts on Super Bowl LV.
Listen to the episode of Locked on Bengals below and subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.
