CINCINNATI — Tony Wiggins and I give our end of season awards for the top players in the NFL, plus the "Wiggins Jinx" strikes again and a look ahead to the 2021 NFL Draft.

Listen to the episode of the Locked on NFL podcast below and subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you get your podcasts.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!