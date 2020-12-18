NFL Insider Believes Jameis Winston Would Be Perfect Fit For Bengals

CINCINNATI — The Bengals could be in the market for an experienced backup quarterback this offseason.

Joe Burrow's season-ending knee injury derailed what could've been a record breaking rookie campaign. He's expected to miss the next 9-12 months after tearing his left ACL and MCL.

Plenty of people think the Bengals should bring in a quality quarterback just in case Burrow isn't ready for the start of next season.

ESPN's Adam Schefter says Saints backup Jameis Winston and the Bengals are a perfect match.

“You need a situation where somebody's going to give you an opportunity. I’ll give you a place that makes a lot of sense right now—Cincinnati, which will have Joe Burrow coming back, you don’t know if he’ll be ready for the start of the season," Schefter said on ESPN's Get Up. "Jameis needs to play and impress people, he needs an opportunity, but he needs an opportunity where he might be free after that year because nobody is going to give him the contract he's looking for this offseason.”

Winston has only appeared in three games for the Saints this season. He's completed 7-of-11 (63.6%) pass attempts for 75 yards.

He made 72 starts in five seasons with Tampa Bay prior to this season. The Buccaneers selected Winston with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Bengals should sign an experienced quarterback regardless of Burrow's recovery. They dropped the ball after they released Andy Dalton in April.

Instead of bringing in a veteran, they stuck with Finley and Jake Dolegala.

Dolegala didn't make it out of training camp and Brandon Allen was named the starter over Finley after Burrow's injury, despite being on the practice squad.

Will Winston be willing to be Burrow's backup? That would be the case if the 24-year-old can recover in time for the start of the 2021 season.

