NewsAll Bengals+
Search

NFL Insider Believes Jameis Winston Would Be Perfect Fit For Bengals

Should the Bengals sign Jameis Winston this offseason?
Author:
Publish date:

CINCINNATI — The Bengals could be in the market for an experienced backup quarterback this offseason. 

Joe Burrow's season-ending knee injury derailed what could've been a record breaking rookie campaign. He's expected to miss the next 9-12 months after tearing his left ACL and MCL. 

Plenty of people think the Bengals should bring in a quality quarterback just in case Burrow isn't ready for the start of next season. 

ESPN's Adam Schefter says Saints backup Jameis Winston and the Bengals are a perfect match. 

“You need a situation where somebody's going to give you an opportunity. I’ll give you a place that makes a lot of sense right now—Cincinnati, which will have Joe Burrow coming back, you don’t know if he’ll be ready for the start of the season," Schefter said on ESPN's Get Up. "Jameis needs to play and impress people, he needs an opportunity, but he needs an opportunity where he might be free after that year because nobody is going to give him the contract he's looking for this offseason.”

READ MORE: With Future Uncertain, A.J. Green Thanks Cincinnati 

READ MORE: Joe Burrow's Father Gives Update on Recovery

Winston has only appeared in three games for the Saints this season. He's completed 7-of-11 (63.6%) pass attempts for 75 yards. 

He made 72 starts in five seasons with Tampa Bay prior to this season. The Buccaneers selected Winston with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.   

The Bengals should sign an experienced quarterback regardless of Burrow's recovery. They dropped the ball after they released Andy Dalton in April

Instead of bringing in a veteran, they stuck with Finley and Jake Dolegala. 

Dolegala didn't make it out of training camp and Brandon Allen was named the starter over Finley after Burrow's injury, despite being on the practice squad. 

Will Winston be willing to be Burrow's backup? That would be the case if the 24-year-old can recover in time for the start of the 2021 season. 

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

Nov 29, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen (8) is consoled by tight end Drew Sample (89) after his fumble to end the team s chance at a comeback win against the New York Giants at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
News

Injury Roundup—The Latest on Brandon Allen, Logan Wilson and the Bengals

Nov 15, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) throws against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

NFL Insider Believes Jameis Winston Would Be Perfect Fit For Bengals

Screen Shot 2020-12-18 at 12.44.00 PM
News

Watch: Tyler Boyd on the Steelers, A.J. Green's Future and Ryan Finley

Feb 5, 2019; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals head football coach Zac Taylor (middle) poses for photo alongside Bengals owner Mike Brown (right) and Duke Tobin , Bengals director of player personnel at the end of a press conference at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sport
GM Report

Podcast: How Attractive is the Bengals' Head Coaching Job?

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) lines up before a snap during the second quarter of a Week 8 NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Tennessee Titans At Cincinnati Bengals Nov 1
News

With Future Uncertain, A.J. Green Thanks Cincinnati

Nov 15, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) celebrates against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
News

NFL News: Drew Brees to Start This Week Against Chiefs

Oct 11, 2020; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) speaks with offensive tackle Jonah Williams (73) before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
News

Ike Taylor on Joe Burrow: 'He's Gonna Be Something Special'

Dec 13, 2020; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster warms up before a game against the Buffalo Bills at Bills Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
News

Vonn Bell on JuJu Smith-Schuster's Logo Dancing: 'Hit Him and Let Him Know Where He Stands'

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor talks with the officials in the fourth quarter of a Week 14 NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The Dallas Cowboys won, 30-7. Dallas Cowboys At Cincinnati Bengals Dec 13
News

Podcast: Zac Taylor's Future, Brandon Allen's Injury and the Bengals' Offseason