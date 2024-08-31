All Bengals

NFL Insider Says Cincinnati Bengals Contract Talks With Ja'Marr Chase 'Have Intensified' in Recent Days

The Bengals play the Patriots in the regular season opener on Sunday, Sept. 8.

James Rapien

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) answers questions from the press during in-person availability, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at Drake Stadium on the UCLA campus in Los Angeles. The Cincinnati Bengals are set to face off against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl 56.
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) answers questions from the press during in-person availability, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at Drake Stadium on the UCLA campus in Los Angeles. The Cincinnati Bengals are set to face off against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl 56. / Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is hoping to sign a new deal with the team before the start of the regular season.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler is reporting that extension talks "have intensified" in recent days.

"The Bengals have intensified their efforts to get this done in recent days," Fowler said on Sportscenter. "People I've talked to in the building are somewhat optimistic [and] hopeful."

Chase has 268 receptions for 3,717 yards and 29 touchdowns in three seasons. He's made three-straight Pro Bowls, was Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2021 and helped Cincinnati reach back-to-back AFC Championship Games in 2021 and 2022.

The Bengals picked up Chase's fifth-year option this offseason, which means he has two years left on his deal. That is a factor in contract talks according to Fowler.

"It's a hard deal to do because he has two years left on his contract," he said. "The Bengals know that, so they have their limits as to how much guaranteed money they're willing to give him."

Watch the entire clip of Fowler below. For more on what Chase's extension could look like, go here.

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Look: Evan McPherson Inks Three Year Contract Extension With Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals Rookie Linebacker Maema Njongmeta's Impressive Preseason Continues

Bengals Snap Count Takeaways Following 27-3 Preseason Loss to Chicago Bears

Rookie Josh Newton Discusses Up and Down Day Against Chicago Bears

Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals 27-3 Loss to Chicago Bears

Current U.S. Flag Football QB Takes Exception With Joe Burrow’s Comments and Other NFL Players Expecting to Play in 2028

Cincinnati Bengals Unveil Uniform Combination for Regular Season Opener Against Pats

Former All-Pro Receiver Makes WILD Statement About Bengals Rookie Jermaine Burton

NFL Insider Shares Prediction for Ja’Marr Chase’s Future, Contract Stalemate With Bengals

NFL Shares Concern About Key Position on Bengals’ Offense Ahead of Regular Season

Bengals Rookie Maema Njongmeta Hoping to Earn Roster Spot After Impressive Debut

Cincinnati Bengals Major Week 1 Favorite in Matchup With New England Patriots

Strength of Schedule for All 32 NFL Teams Revealed Including Cincinnati Bengals

-----

Join the 45,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.

Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Published
James Rapien

JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien covers the Bengals for Sports Illustrated's AllBengals.com and is one-half of the Locked on Bengals Podcast. He's also the co-owner/creator of Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. He earned a journalism degree from the University of Cincinnati and has spent the majority of his professional career in the Queen City. Rapien previously covered the Cavaliers and Indians in Cleveland. He has a background in radio, which includes stops at 700 WLW, ESPN 1530 and 92.3 The Fan. He loves a good trade rumor and uses copious amounts of hot sauce on his food. Cincinnati chili is his go-to meal, followed by gallons of mint chocolate chip ice cream for dessert. When he isn't working or eating, he's probably walking his dog Finley or spending time with family.  

Home/GM Report