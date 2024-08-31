NFL Insider Says Cincinnati Bengals Contract Talks With Ja'Marr Chase 'Have Intensified' in Recent Days
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is hoping to sign a new deal with the team before the start of the regular season.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler is reporting that extension talks "have intensified" in recent days.
"The Bengals have intensified their efforts to get this done in recent days," Fowler said on Sportscenter. "People I've talked to in the building are somewhat optimistic [and] hopeful."
Chase has 268 receptions for 3,717 yards and 29 touchdowns in three seasons. He's made three-straight Pro Bowls, was Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2021 and helped Cincinnati reach back-to-back AFC Championship Games in 2021 and 2022.
The Bengals picked up Chase's fifth-year option this offseason, which means he has two years left on his deal. That is a factor in contract talks according to Fowler.
"It's a hard deal to do because he has two years left on his contract," he said. "The Bengals know that, so they have their limits as to how much guaranteed money they're willing to give him."
