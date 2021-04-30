NFL Mock Draft Day Two: Will the Bengals Bolster the Trenches?

Cincinnati will focus on the offensive and defensive lines on Friday night

CINCINNATI — The Bengals added a potential star on Thursday night when they picked LSU receiver Ja'Marr Chase with the fifth overall selection in the NFL Draft.

The organization was banking on plenty of quality offensive linemen being available on day two of the draft.

Their gamble paid off and they'll have a plethora of options at No. 38.

There are great lineman still on the board including Teven Jenkins, Dillon Radunz, Sam Cosmi and Liam Eichenberg.

High-end defensive players like Azeez Ojulari and Christian Barmore are also available.

Check out our mock draft for rounds two and three below.

38. Teven Jenkins, OL, Oklahoma State

The Bengals may trade back, especially if multiple offensive linemen they like are still available, but Jenkins makes the most sense if they stand pat. There are rumblings about medical issues that have caused him to fall down NFL draft boards. If the Bengals' medical staff clears him and the coaching staff likes his personality, then there's no reason why they wouldn't take Jenkins at this stage of the draft.

He's the fourth ranked offensive tackle on Dane Brugler's draft board. He was a three-sport star in high school and a four-year starter at Oklahoma State. Jenkins is a plug-and-play right guard that could eventually kick outside to right tackle for the Bengals.

Other Candidates: Sam Cosmi, OT, Texas; Liam Eichenberg, OT, Notre Dame; Dillon Radunz, OT, North Dakota State; Landon Dickerson, C, Alabama.

69. Milton Williams, DT, Louisiana Tech

The Bengals took Williams in our final mock and we're sticking with it. Assuming they land an offensive tackle in round two, they can wait to address the guard spot until round four. With Geno Atkins no longer in town, Williams can be the heir to the throne. He can sit back and learn from DJ Reader, Larry Ogunjobi and Mike Daniels as a rookie, before taking on a larger role in year two. Williams is a great athlete. He's explosive and can bolster the Bengals' interior pass rush in 2021 and beyond.

Other Candidates: Ben Cleveland, G, Georgia; Jackson Carman, OT, Clemson; Walker Little, OT, Stanford; Ronnie Perkins, Edge, Oklahoma; Dayo Odeyingbo, Edge, Vanderbilt.

Related: For a complete breakdown of their options in round two, go here.

Note: The mock above is what I think the Bengals will do in rounds two and three on Friday night.

Personally, I'd double down on offensive line and worry about defense later. Adding Jenkins would be ideal if he's available. If he isn't or the medical issues have hurt his stock that much, I'd go with Cosmi and Eichenberg in that order.

In round three I would target Wyatt Davis, Cleveland, Carman, Little, Dickerson, etc. One of those players should be available. I'd probably try to trade down. For the sake of naming someone, I would take Little at pick 69.

He's a high-upside player that's worth the risk in round three. And picking him doesn't eliminate the Bengals from tripling down the offensive line [like they did at linebacker last year] with one of their five day three selections.

For more on the NFL Draft, bookmark AllBengals and check out our LIVE draft tracker here.



