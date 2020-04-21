Carson Palmer says drafting Joe Burrow ahead of Chase Young is "really difficult decision" for the Bengals

The Bengals are expected to take Joe Burrow with the No. 1 pick in Thursday’s night’s NFL Draft.

It’ll be the second time in the past 18 years that Cincinnati has spent the top pick on a quarterback. They drafted Carson Palmer No. 1 overall in 2003.

Palmer led the Bengals to the playoffs twice and was one of the best quarterbacks in the league at one point. He knows the Bengals will likely take Burrow on Thursday night, but admits it’s a tough decision.

“There are a ton of unknowns on Joe [Burrow],’ Palmer said on the Dan Patrick Show. “He played one year of college football. It is extremely risky, but you gotta have a quarterback and that position, as we know, it’s the position you have to have. Every team that is a super bowl contender has a quarterback. Until you have that guy, you’re always looking for him. Now, Andy Dalton still is under contract. Chase Young could be the best player in the draft, probably is the best player in the draft. I think it’s a really difficult decision that they have to make. They have to either pass up on a guy that’s a 14-sack guy or go after a guy that could be the future of your franchise and handle the quarterback position for the future of your franchise for the next 10 to 15 years. It’s obviously a big decision and a difficult decision.”

Palmer isn’t necessarily down on Burrow, who actually started for two seasons at LSU, but he does think Young is a ‘sure-thing.’ He also believes in Dalton, who is entering the final year of his contract with the Bengals.

"He’s a really good player,” Palmer said. “He gets knocked mainly because he's played for the Bengals. Andy can play. He may not be a No. 1 pick and may not be that guy off the draft board, but Andy’s been extremely, extremely productive."

The ‘Burrow or Young’ debate appeared to be settled months ago, but re-appeared just in time for the NFL Draft.