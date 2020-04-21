AllBengals
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Carson Palmer says drafting Joe Burrow ahead of Chase Young is "really difficult decision" for the Bengals

James Rapien

The Bengals are expected to take Joe Burrow with the No. 1 pick in Thursday’s night’s NFL Draft.

It’ll be the second time in the past 18 years that Cincinnati has spent the top pick on a quarterback. They drafted Carson Palmer No. 1 overall in 2003.

Palmer led the Bengals to the playoffs twice and was one of the best quarterbacks in the league at one point. He knows the Bengals will likely take Burrow on Thursday night, but admits it’s a tough decision.

“There are a ton of unknowns on Joe [Burrow],’ Palmer said on the Dan Patrick Show. “He played one year of college football. It is extremely risky, but you gotta have a quarterback and that position, as we know, it’s the position you have to have. Every team that is a super bowl contender has a quarterback. Until you have that guy, you’re always looking for him. Now, Andy Dalton still is under contract. Chase Young could be the best player in the draft, probably is the best player in the draft. I think it’s a really difficult decision that they have to make. They have to either pass up on a guy that’s a 14-sack guy or go after a guy that could be the future of your franchise and handle the quarterback position for the future of your franchise for the next 10 to 15 years. It’s obviously a big decision and a difficult decision.”

Palmer isn’t necessarily down on Burrow, who actually started for two seasons at LSU, but he does think Young is a ‘sure-thing.’ He also believes in Dalton, who is entering the final year of his contract with the Bengals.

"He’s a really good player,” Palmer said. “He gets knocked mainly because he's played for the Bengals. Andy can play. He may not be a No. 1 pick and may not be that guy off the draft board, but Andy’s been extremely, extremely productive."

The ‘Burrow or Young’ debate appeared to be settled months ago, but re-appeared just in time for the NFL Draft.  

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Veteran Targets — Which players should the Bengals be interested in trading for?

Should the Bengals trade for one of the veteran players that are reportedly on the trading block?

James Rapien

NFL analyst says Joe Burrow is 'souped-up version' of Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton

Gil Brandt believes Joe Burrow's pro comparison is current Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton

James Rapien

Podcast: The Bengals' biggest weakness, drafting the best player available and Mixon's future

James Rapien joined Lance McAlister on 700 WLW to discuss the Bengals' biggest weaknesses entering the NFL Draft and taking the best player available.

James Rapien

NFL coach on Joe Burrow: "he's a high-risk" at No. 1 overall

One NFL coach believes Joe Burrow is a risky selection with the top pick

James Rapien

by

thcotty

Boomer Esiason believes Bengals will put Joe Burrow in a position to succeed

Boomer Esiason thinks Mike Brown and the Bengals will put Joe Burrow in a position to have NFL success

James Rapien

Joe Burrow expected success in senior season, but never thought he'd be a first round pick in the NFL Draft

Joe Burrow expected to have success in his final season at LSU, but he didn't think it would propel him to the top of the NFL Draft

James Rapien

The Bengals take Burrow, shore up their offensive line in Mock Draft 3.0

The Bengals take Joe Burrow and address their biggest weaknesses in Mock Draft 3.0

James Rapien

Joe Burrow working hard to have early NFL success

Joe Burrow hopes hard work leads to early success in the NFL

James Rapien

by

Footballfan55

Peyton Manning gives advice to Joe Burrow: "It's a marathon, not a sprint"

Joe Burrow called Peyton Manning for advice on how to have a successful transition to the NFL

James Rapien

Brett Favre: "Joe Burrow is as close to a 'can't miss' as you can possibly get"

Brett Favre believes Joe Burrow "is as close to a 'can't miss' as you can possibly get"

James Rapien

by

Footballfan55