Top Offensive Lineman Won't Hit the Market

NewsAll Bengals+SI.COM
Search

Panthers to Place Franchise Tag on Taylor Moton If They Can't Reach Long-Term Deal

One of the top offensive linemen won't hit the market this offseason
Author:
Publish date:

One of the top offensive lineman isn't expected to hit the market. The Panthers are expected to franchise tag Taylor Moton according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. 

There's still a chance the two sides reach a long-term deal, but the organization plans to place the franchise tag on the star right tackle ahead of the March 9 deadline. 

Moton was one of the best potential free agent offensive linemen in this class. The 26-year-old played 1,032 offensive snaps for the Panthers last season. 

He would've been a perfect fit in Cincinnati, but the Bengals won't get a chance to sign him. 

There will still be plenty of high-end offensive linemen on the free agent market, including Trent Williams, Daryl Williams, Joe Thuney and Brandon Sherff.  

-----

You May Also Like:

Two Veteran O-Linemen With Cincinnati Ties Expected to Hit the Market

Bengals Reportedly "Locked In" on Oregon OT Penei Sewell

Bengals Build Around Burrow in Latest Mock Draft

Cincinnati Could Address Biggest Need Before Free Agency

Michael Jordan Working Out With Willie Anderson

Josh Bynes on Joe Burrow: "He Could Be MVP One Day"

Most Disappointing Free Agent Signings in Bengals History

Draft Analyst Concerned About Penei Sewell

Bengals Host Veteran Safety Ricardo Allen For Visit

Film Breakdown: Brian Baldinger Evaluates Penei Sewell

The Ravens Could Pursue A.J. Green in Free Agency

Are These the Best Bengals Concept Uniforms?

Should Bengals Go After Alex Smith in Free Agency?

DJ Reader Working His Way Back From Quad Injury

National Analyst on Bengals: 'They Don't Care About Championships"

Check Out Our Offseason Plan for the Bengals

Here are the Bengals' Best Free Agent Signings in Team History!

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook

Dec 12, 2020; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Eric Stokes (27) returns an interception against the Missouri Tigers during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
News

Eric 'Flash' Stokes Might've Just Ran Into the First Round of the NFL Draft

Aug 21, 2020; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Taylor Moton (72) looks on during training camp held at the Panthers training facility. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Top Offensive Lineman Won't Hit the Market

Oct 6, 2019; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers guard B.J. Finney (71) rests on the bench against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bengals Release Center B.J. Finney, Create Extra Cap Space Ahead of Free Agency

Sep 8, 2019; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive guard Andrew Norwell (68) and offensive guard A.J. Cann (60) and center Brandon Linder (65) and offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor (75) run from the tunnel before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Two More Veteran Offensive Linemen Could Hit the Market in the Coming Days

November 30, 2008: The Cincinnati Bengals T.J. Houshmandzadeh makes a second-quarter touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens at Paul Brown Stadium. Bengals 9
News

T.J. Houshmandzadeh Says Bengals Should Consider Two Players at No. 5

Nov 23, 2019; Tempe, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks tackle Penei Sewell (58) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Report: Bengals Targeting Penei Sewell With Fifth Pick

Sep 2, 2019; Louisville, KY, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end Tommy Tremble (24) scores a touchdown against the Louisville Cardinals during the third quarter at Cardinal Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Bengals Build Around Burrow in Latest Mock Draft

Dec 21, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) drops to throw during the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
News

BREAKING: Steelers Sign Ben Roethlisberger to Contract for 2021 Season