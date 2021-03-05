Top Offensive Lineman Won't Hit the Market

Panthers to Place Franchise Tag on Taylor Moton If They Can't Reach Long-Term Deal
One of the top offensive lineman isn't expected to hit the market. The Panthers are expected to franchise tag Taylor Moton according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
There's still a chance the two sides reach a long-term deal, but the organization plans to place the franchise tag on the star right tackle ahead of the March 9 deadline.
Moton was one of the best potential free agent offensive linemen in this class. The 26-year-old played 1,032 offensive snaps for the Panthers last season.
He would've been a perfect fit in Cincinnati, but the Bengals won't get a chance to sign him.
There will still be plenty of high-end offensive linemen on the free agent market, including Trent Williams, Daryl Williams, Joe Thuney and Brandon Sherff.
