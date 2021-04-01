Penei Sewell Falls in Latest Mock Draft, Bengals Add Weapon For Joe Burrow

CINCINNATI — The Bengals get their shot at Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell in Todd McShay's latest mock draft. Instead of taking the 20-year-old, they reunite Joe Burrow with a familiar face.

Cincinnati selects LSU star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase with the fifth overall pick.

"Chase is the best wide receiver in the class, and he set then-SEC records in 2019 with Bengals QB Joe Burrow under center for LSU," McShay wrote. "An opt-out in 2020, Chase is a physical matchup for any cornerback, and he is incredible at tracking and adjusting to the ball in the air. Tight end Kyle Pitts could be the guy if he were available, and no one is claiming that the Riley Reiff signing closed the door on the draft's top two tackles—Oregon's Penei Sewell and Northwestern's Rashawn Slater—here either. But Chase is a dominant playmaker who would make an immediate impact outside. Also watch for a potential trade back: There are plenty of teams eyeing quarterbacks Trey Lance and Justin Fields (Ohio State) in this range."

Adding Chase to this team would be a no-brainer if he's available at No. 5. The 21-year-old is the clearly the best wide receiver in this class and one of the best prospects in the draft.

Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Mac Jones and Kyle Pitts are picks 1-4, which allows Cincinnati to draft the top player available. Instead of addressing their offensive line in round one, the Bengals take the best player on their board in Chase.

Sewell falls out of the top-10. The Chargers nab him with the 13th overall pick.

Cincinnati circles back in round two and takes Michigan offensive tackle Jalen Mayfield with the 38th pick. He didn't test well at his Pro Day, but McShay thinks he could be a day one starter.

"After opting for Chase in Round 1, the Bengals can now grab the top available tackle in a deeper class," he wrote. "Mayfield is a powerful drive blocker who could end up as the starter opposite Jonah Williams."

Mayfield is one of many offensive linemen the Bengals could take in round two. Creed Humphrey, Sam Cosmi, Landon Dickerson, Alex Leatherwood and Walker Little were all taken after the Bengals' second-round pick (38th overall).

Check out McShay's entire mock here.

