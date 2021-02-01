Podcast: A Senior Bowl Wrap Up and a Three-Round Mock Draft Monday

James Rapien and Jake Liscow talk Bengals everyday on the Locked on Bengals podcast

CINCINNATI — James Rapien and Jake Liscow discuss the prospects that stood out the most during Senior Bowl week, plus they complete their first three-round mock draft of 2021.

Listen to the episode of Locked on Bengals below and subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

-----

You May Also Like:

Bengals Pass on Two Top Options in Latest Mock Draft

Rookie Breakdown: A look Back at Logan Wilson's First Season

Scouts "Rave" About Receivers at Senior Bowl

Eight Players That Impressed During Senior Bowl Week

Three Things the Bengals Can Learn From the Bucs and Chiefs

Joe Burrow Endorses Ja'Marr Chase

Jessie Bates Has High Praise For Joe Burrow

Latest Odds on Deshaun Watson's Next Destination

Bengals Land Top Playmaker in Mock Draft 1.0

Ja'Marr Chase Ranked Much Higher Than Penei Sewell

-----

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook