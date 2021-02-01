Podcast: A Senior Bowl Wrap Up and a Three-Round Mock Draft Monday
CINCINNATI — James Rapien and Jake Liscow discuss the prospects that stood out the most during Senior Bowl week, plus they complete their first three-round mock draft of 2021.
Listen to the episode of Locked on Bengals below and subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.
