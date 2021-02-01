NewsAll Bengals+
Search

Podcast: A Senior Bowl Wrap Up and a Three-Round Mock Draft Monday

James Rapien and Jake Liscow talk Bengals everyday on the Locked on Bengals podcast
Author:
Publish date:

CINCINNATI — James Rapien and Jake Liscow discuss the prospects that stood out the most during Senior Bowl week, plus they complete their first three-round mock draft of 2021. 

Listen to the episode of Locked on Bengals below and subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

-----

You May Also Like:

Bengals Pass on Two Top Options in Latest Mock Draft

Rookie Breakdown: A look Back at Logan Wilson's First Season

Scouts "Rave" About Receivers at Senior Bowl

Eight Players That Impressed During Senior Bowl Week

Three Things the Bengals Can Learn From the Bucs and Chiefs

Joe Burrow Endorses Ja'Marr Chase

Jessie Bates Has High Praise For Joe Burrow

Latest Odds on Deshaun Watson's Next Destination

Bengals Land Top Playmaker in Mock Draft 1.0

Ja'Marr Chase Ranked Much Higher Than Penei Sewell

-----

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals
Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook

Jan 13, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) runs between Clemson Tigers linebacker Isaiah Simmons (11) and cornerback A.J. Terrell (8) first half in the College Football Playoff national championship game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Podcast: A Senior Bowl Wrap Up and a Three-Round Mock Draft Monday

Sep 13, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
News

Zac Taylor Was One of the Few Head Coaches That Went to the Senior Bowl

Jan 31, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; A general view of signage for Super Bowl LV at downtown Marriott Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
News

Super Bowl LV Prop Bets Are Here

Logan Wilson
AllBengals Insiders+

Rookie Breakdown: A Look Back at Logan Wilson's First NFL Season

Penei Sewell, Ja'Marr Chase
GM Report

Bengals Pass on Two Top Options in Latest Mock Draft

Jan 27, 2021; National wide receiver Tylan Wallace of Oklahoma State (2) catches a pass during National practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama, USA; Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Scouts 'Rave' About Wide Receiver Prospects at the Senior Bowl

Nov 29, 2020; Tampa, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) meets with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) following the victory at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Three Things the Bengals Can Learn From the Bucs and Chiefs

Jan 3, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) passes the ball during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Lions Trading Matthew Stafford to Rams