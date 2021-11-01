Skip to main content
    November 1, 2021
    Should Bengals Be Buyers With Trade Deadline Looming?

    Cincinnati is the No. 5 seed in the AFC after eight games.
    Author:

    CINCINNATI — The Bengals fell to 5-3 on the year following Sunday's loss to the Jets, but they're still in the thick of the AFC Playoff race. 

    With clear holes on the roster, including the interior of the O-Line and the lack of edge rush depth, Cincinnati should be aggressive and try to make a move before Tuesday's trade deadline. 

    "It's more likely than unlikely," NFL insider Malik Wright tweeted before Sunday's loss

    It should be even more likely after what took place at the Meadowlands. 

    The Bengals' defense was on the field for 84 plays. Adding another edge rusher could help them get off the field, especially on critical downs. Meanwhile, they were only on the field for 56 plays on offense. They've struggled to put together sustained drives all season. Bolstering the interior of the offensive line will help in that area. 

    There are plenty of veterans that they could target at the deadline and we'll write about some of them on Monday afternoon, but after what took place on Sunday, it's clear that the Bengals should be buyers at the deadline. 

    Wright, who correctly predicted multiple Bengals' offseason moves, including their decision to take wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, believes a deal could get done. 

    Bengals fans can only hope that they add the right piece before Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline. 

