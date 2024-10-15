Should Bengals Pursue Veteran Pass Rusher Haason Reddick?
CINCINNATI — The Jets have officially given Haason Reddick permission to seek a trade.
Reddick hasn't played a snap this season after the Eagles traded him to New York in April. The 30-year-old has made the Pro Bowl in each of the past two seasons and is in the final year of his contract.
He held out with hopes of landing a new deal. No deal came and he ultimately hired Drew Rosenhaus to be his agent last week.
Could Reddick make sense for the Bengals? Well, they certainly need more pass rush juice.
The Bengals have eight sacks this season, which ranks 30th in the NFL. Only the Panthers (6) and Falcons (5) have fewer sacks. Reddick has been productive, finishing with at least 11 sacks in each of the past four seasons.
The Bengals rarely make in season trades, but adding a proven pass rusher like Reddick would turn a weakness into a potential strength.
The trade deadline is on Nov. 5. The Bengals are 2-4. Adding a player that could help give them real juice on the edge has to be discussed, even if it isn't Reddick.
Money is obviously a factor, but getting a chance to rush alongside Trey Hendrickson, rack up sacks and have a chance to test the market again in March could be appealing to Reddick.
The Bengals have all seven of their selections in the 2025 NFL Draft.
