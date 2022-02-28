Replacing Big Ben: Steelers Targeting Three Veteran Quarterbacks in Free Agency

The Bengals' AFC North rivals are going to have a new signal-caller in 2022.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals swept the Steelers for the first time since 2009 last season en route to winning the AFC North and making a run to Super Bowl LVI.

They're hoping to keep that trend going in 2022, but the Steelers are going to look a bit different now that Ben Roethlisberger has retired.

Pittsburgh is eyeing three veteran quarterbacks and at least one youngster in the draft according to Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network.

"Word right now is Pittsburgh is targeting Malik Willis in the 2022 NFL Draft. And though I cannot confirm Pittsburgh is targeting Willis, I do know they like him an awful lot," Pauline wrote. "As far as free agents, I am told they are targeting three signal-callers: Mitch Trubisky, Teddy Bridgewater, and Jameis Winston. The combination of one of those three QBs plus selecting Willis in the NFL Draft would set the Steelers up both short and long-term."

Willis has the most physical ability of any of the quarterbacks in this draft class. He's an elite runner and has a rocket arm, but adding a veteran like Trubisky, Winston or Bridgewater would allow the Steelers to develop him and not rush him onto the field before he's ready to play at the NFL level.

The Bengals already have to deal with one athletic freak in this division with Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. If the Steelers found a way to get Willis, it would make life even tougher on Lou Anarumo's defense.

Read Pauline's full report here.

