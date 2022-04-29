'Team Chase' Proven Right Again During 2022 NFL Draft
CINCINNATI — The Bengals picked Ja'Marr Chase with the fifth pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
He went on to have one of the best rookie seasons in league history, finishing with 81 receptions for 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns. Chase was a big reason why Cincinnati won the AFC.
The other 31 NFL teams are clearly making wide receiver a priority early in Thursday's draft.
Four wide receivers went off the board in the top 12 picks, including two trades. No wide-out in this class is considered to be as good of a prospect as Chase was when the Bengals drafted him.
The Falcons took USC star Drake London with the eighth overall pick. The Jets took Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson with the 10th pick. The Saints moved up to take Chris Olave and the Lions traded up to take Jameson Williams.
The Bengals took Chase when a lot of people wanted them to take an offensive lineman and now the rest of the NFL is hoping to find the next star wide receiver.
-----
