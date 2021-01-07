Three Candidates to be the Bengals' Next Running Backs Coach

The Bengals have five coaching vacancies to fill

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are searching for multiple assistant coaches this offseason following their 4-11-1 campaign.

They parted ways with offensive line coach Jim Turner and defensive line coach Nick Eason. Wide receivers coach Bob Bicknell and running backs coach Jemal Singleton also departed.

Singleton took a job with the University of Kentucky, which means the Bengals need to find a coach that can help shape the rest of Joe Mixon's prime years.

Here are three candidates to be Cincinnati's next running backs coach.

Kyle Caskey

This one would be a no-brainer for head coach Zac Taylor and the Bengals. Caskey was a big reason why Cincinnati drafted Mixon in the 2017 NFL Draft. He coached in Cincinnati from 2010-18.

Caskey served as the Bengals' running backs coach from 2014-18. He coached Mixon during his first 1,000 yard season and still has a great relationship with him.

If he isn't retained by the Lions, who are looking for their next head coach, then Caskey would be an ideal fit in Cincinnati.

Hue Jackson

It could be reunion time for the Bengals. If they don't bring in Caskey, then Jackson would be another option.

Obviously he's been in the organization and even interviewed for Taylor's job in 2019.

Jackson has had three stints with the Bengals—all while Marvin Lewis was the head coach, but he still has a quality relationship with the front office.

While Mike Brown may welcome him back, would Taylor be OK with an experienced offensive mind like Jackson joining his staff? That's the question.

Taylor may not have a choice, even though he says he's in charge of hiring the new coaches.

Jackson wants to get back in the league and the Bengals could help him do it once again—especially if Lewis doesn't get one of the six open head coaching jobs.

Danny Barrett

Barrett is an experienced coach that played in the CFL, before beginning a 24-year coaching career.

He served as a head coach in the CFL for seven seasons and also had stops at UCF and the University of Buffalo, before making his way to the NFL.

The University of Cincinnati alum has had plenty of success in recent seasons. He's spent the past three years in Houston.

Barrett guided Carlos Hyde to 1,000-yards rushing in 2019 and helped David Johnson average a career-high 4.7 yards-per-carry in 2020.

If he isn't retained by the Texans, he's a quality coach with plenty of experience and could fit in nicely on the Bengals' staff.

