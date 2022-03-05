Three Offensive Linemen That Helped Their Draft Stock at the 2022 NFL Combine

The Bengals need to bolster their offensive line this offseason.

CINCINNATI — It's no secret that the Bengals need to upgrade their offensive line this offseason both in the draft and in free agency.

Cincinnati's coaches and scouts have been at the NFL Combine all week long scouting the 2022 NFL Draft class.

Here are three offensive linemen that could've grabbed the Bengals' attention with their athleticism after a successful week in Indianapolis.

Trevor Penning Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Penning has everything NFL teams look for in an offensive tackle prospect. He has the size (6-7, 325), athleticism and agility needed to succeed at the next level. Penning needed to show NFL teams that he had the traits necessary to make the jump from Northern Iowa to the pros. Mission accomplished for the 22-year-old. He likely solidified his status as a top 20 pick, but stranger things have happened. Penning will certainly be on the Bengals' radar following his performance at the combine after also playing well at the Senior Bowl. Sean Rhyan Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Rhyan tested well as a tackle, but the Bengals need help on the interior of their line. He tested like an elite athlete at guard. The Bengals' brass met with Rhyan and they've shown the willingness to draft a tackle (Jackson Carman) and move him to guard. Rhyan is more athletic and could end up being part of the solution in Cincinnati as they continue their quest to protect Joe Burrow. Dawson Deaton Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Even if the Bengals add a veteran center in free agency, they could still take one at some point in the 2022 NFL Draft. If they whiff on Ryan Jensen, Bradley Bozeman or any of their other targets, then they may need to take one sooner than they anticipated. Deaton played all five positions on the offensive line at Texas Tech and tested like an elite athlete at the center position this week at the NFL Combine. Adding an experienced player like him could go a long way toward protecting Burrow in 2022 and beyond.

