Tua Tagovailoa Hopes to Reunite With DeVonta Smith

NewsAll Bengals+
Search

Tua Tagovailoa Hopes Dolphins Draft Alabama Wide Receiver DeVonta Smith

Tagovailoa and Smith played together for three seasons
Author:
Publish date:

CINCINNATI — There's been plenty of talk about a potential reunion between Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and LSU star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase over the past few weeks. 

The 24-year-old quarterback endorsed his former teammate twice within the past month. 

"I'd love to play with Ja'Marr. He's a great player," Burrow said during a live Q&A with fans. "We're still in contact all the time. We talk every now and then. He's a great dude and a great player. I'd love to have him on the team."

Burrow isn't the only second-year quarterback hoping to reunite with one of his former teammates. Dolphins signal-caller Tua Tagovailoa wants Miami to take Alabama star wide receiver DeVonta Smith.  

"Definitely," Tagovailoa said in an interview with Adam Schein on Mad Dog Sports Radio. "Any time I am able to be able to reunite with a former teammate from Alabama that would be very special because of the chemistry we already have and the impact I know they would be able to have helping out our team. Me and DeVonta had a couple of conversations. That would be very exciting."

The Dolphins take Chase and the Bengals "settle" for Smith in our first mock draft of the season

Both players should make an instant impact as rookies and make life easier on whatever quarterback they end up with in the pros. 

Tagovailoa and Smith played together for three seasons. The duo connected on a 41-yard walk-off touchdown against Georgia to win the National Championship in 2018. 

-----

You May Also Like:

Bengals Pass on Two Top Options in Latest Mock Draft

Rookie Breakdown: A look Back at Logan Wilson's First Season

Scouts "Rave" About Receivers at Senior Bowl

Eight Players That Impressed During Senior Bowl Week

Three Things the Bengals Can Learn From the Bucs and Chiefs

Joe Burrow Endorses Ja'Marr Chase

Jessie Bates Has High Praise For Joe Burrow

Latest Odds on Deshaun Watson's Next Destination

Bengals Land Top Playmaker in Mock Draft 1.0

Ja'Marr Chase Ranked Much Higher Than Penei Sewell

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals
Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook

Tua Tagovailoa and DeVonta Smith
GM Report

Tua Tagovailoa Hopes to Reunite With DeVonta Smith

Jan 13, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) runs between Clemson Tigers linebacker Isaiah Simmons (11) and cornerback A.J. Terrell (8) first half in the College Football Playoff national championship game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Podcast: A Senior Bowl Wrap Up and a Three-Round Mock Draft Monday

Sep 13, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
News

Zac Taylor Was One of the Few Head Coaches That Went to the Senior Bowl

Jan 31, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; A general view of signage for Super Bowl LV at downtown Marriott Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
News

Super Bowl LV Prop Bets Are Here

Logan Wilson
AllBengals Insiders+

Rookie Breakdown: A Look Back at Logan Wilson's First NFL Season

Penei Sewell, Ja'Marr Chase
GM Report

Bengals Pass on Two Top Options in Latest Mock Draft

Jan 27, 2021; National wide receiver Tylan Wallace of Oklahoma State (2) catches a pass during National practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama, USA; Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Scouts 'Rave' About Wide Receiver Prospects at the Senior Bowl

Nov 29, 2020; Tampa, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) meets with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) following the victory at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Three Things the Bengals Can Learn From the Bucs and Chiefs