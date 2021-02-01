Tua Tagovailoa Hopes to Reunite With DeVonta Smith

CINCINNATI — There's been plenty of talk about a potential reunion between Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and LSU star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase over the past few weeks.

The 24-year-old quarterback endorsed his former teammate twice within the past month.

"I'd love to play with Ja'Marr. He's a great player," Burrow said during a live Q&A with fans. "We're still in contact all the time. We talk every now and then. He's a great dude and a great player. I'd love to have him on the team."

Burrow isn't the only second-year quarterback hoping to reunite with one of his former teammates. Dolphins signal-caller Tua Tagovailoa wants Miami to take Alabama star wide receiver DeVonta Smith.

"Definitely," Tagovailoa said in an interview with Adam Schein on Mad Dog Sports Radio. "Any time I am able to be able to reunite with a former teammate from Alabama that would be very special because of the chemistry we already have and the impact I know they would be able to have helping out our team. Me and DeVonta had a couple of conversations. That would be very exciting."

The Dolphins take Chase and the Bengals "settle" for Smith in our first mock draft of the season.

Both players should make an instant impact as rookies and make life easier on whatever quarterback they end up with in the pros.

Tagovailoa and Smith played together for three seasons. The duo connected on a 41-yard walk-off touchdown against Georgia to win the National Championship in 2018.

-----

