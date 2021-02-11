NewsAll Bengals+SI.COM
Two Bengals Players Mentioned on PFF's All-Era Prospect Team

This is a great list of players, with a few that they Bengals could draft in April
Pro Football Focus released their All-Era NFL prospect team on Wednesday. It included their highest-graded college players at each position over the past seven seasons. 

Two Bengals players were honorable mentions. 

Joe Burrow was edged out by Trevor Lawrence for the starting quarterback spot, but the Bengals signal-caller did receive an honorable mention. 

"This is no surprise if you’ve been following at all. Lawrence is that good," Mike Renner wrote. "He has three straight years with 90.0-plus overall grades. The real conversation here was whether Joe Burrow, Baker Mayfield or Zach Wilson would be the honorable mention based on what we saw from them coming out. Burrow’s ability to operate an NFL offense and unparalleled accuracy into tight windows gives him the nod, though, despite lesser arm strength."

Jonah Williams is the other Bengals player to be mentioned on the list. Like Burrow, he was an honorable mention. 

Six players from the 2021 class are starters on the team, including multiple guys the Bengals could have their eye on with the fifth pick. 

Penei Sewell is one of PFF's starting tackles. Kyle Pitts gets the nod at tight end, while Ja'Marr Chase is the top ranked wide receiver. Rashawn Slater gets the start at guard, which is interesting because some NFL teams believe he'll be a guard at the next level. 

Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons is the other starter in this class. Alabama wide receivers DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle were both honorable mentions. 

Check out the entire list here

