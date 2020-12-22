Updated Draft Order Following the Bengals' Win Over the Steelers

CINCINNATI — The Bengals shocked the world by beating the Steelers 27-17 on Monday night.

Cincinnati snapped a five-game losing streak and improved to 3-10-1 on the season. Pittsburgh fell to 11-3. They've lost three straight games.

Despite the win, the Bengals are still third in the 2021 NFL Draft order. Their Week 14 loss to the Cowboys gave them some breathing room.

If the Bengals win another game, then they could drop to the sixth spot in the draft.

The Jaguars jumped the Jets for the No. 1 pick following New York's win over Los Angeles.

If they lose their final two games Jacksonville will get the top pick. They end their season with a home game against the Bears and a road matchup against the Colts. The Jets play the Browns at home and the Patriots on the road.

The Bengals had a chance to leapfrog the Jets and/or the Jaguars before Monday's win, but it was extremely unlikely. New York and Jacksonville would've had to win each of their final two games and the Bengals would've had to have lost their final three games for that to happen.

The No. 3 selection is the highest pick the Bengals can end up with following their win over the Steelers. Check out the updated 2021 NFL Draft order below.

1. Jaguars (1-13)

2. Jets (1-13)

3. Bengals (3-10-1)

4. Panthers (4-10)

5. Falcons (4-10)

6. Dolphins [Texans Pick] (4-10)

7. Eagles (4-9-1)

8. Cowboys (5-9)

9. Chargers (5-9)

10. Giants (5-9)

11. Lions (5-9)

12. 49ers (5-9)

13. Broncos (5-9)

