Urban Meyer praises Joe Burrow: He's a "competitive maniac"

James Rapien

Everyone expects Joe Burrow to be the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft. The LSU star made history last season, as he led the Tigers to a 15-0 record and a National Championship.

Burrow was first in the nation in passing yards (5,671), passing touchdowns (60) and completion percentage (76.3).

NFL teams may struggle to find flaws in his game. Some question Burrow's arm strength, while others wonder if his stellar play is sustainable? 

He didn’t start at Ohio State after losing a quarterback competition with Dwayne Haskins. Burrow transferred to LSU in 2018. He may have lost the competition, but his former coach thinks he will be just fine in the NFL.

“Joe Burrow is a no brainer. Absolute no brainer. Can he throw as accurately as Dwayne? He’s improved, but he wasn’t that way,” Urban Meyer said on the Move The Sticks podcast. "But his leadership skills, his toughness, competitive — you talk about a competitive maniac, that’s who Joe Burrow is.”

Some have compared Burrow to Tony Romo, while others believe he could be the next Kurt Warner or Joe Montana.

The Heisman Trophy winner put together arguably the best college football season of all-time. His accuracy has become one of his biggest strengths. He played more than one sport in high school and Meyer believes that's a big reason why it took him longer to develop.

"Joe was a little behind," Meyer said. "You know why? Joe was also Mr. Ohio in basketball and they had a great team in the state championships, and he's just one of those all-purpose tough guy leaders."

The Heisman Trophy winner will likely hear his named called first when the NFL Draft begins on April 23. The Bengals hope Burrow can help turn around a franchise that hasn't won a playoff game since January 6, 1991. 

