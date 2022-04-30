Skip to main content

Watch: Tycen Anderson Gets the Call From the Bengals During 2022 NFL Draft

Cincinnati took him with the 166th pick on Saturday afternoon.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals took Toledo safety Tycen Anderson with the 166th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. 

Anderson, 22, was all smiles while he received the news from head coach Zac Taylor. Watch video of the call below. 

Feb 2, 2022; Mobile, AL, USA; American squad defensive back Tycen Anderson of Toledo (35) during American team practice for the 2022 Senior Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
