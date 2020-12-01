NewsAll Bengals+
Week 13 Waiver Wire: Here Are the Best Players to Add in Your Fantasy League

These players could help you make a playoff run
CINCINNATI — Week 13 of the NFL season is here and depth is as important as ever in fantasy football. With the COVID-19 pandemic impacting the league, sudden suspensions and key injuries, fantasy owners can't have enough quality players on there team. 

Here are the players you should target on the waiver wire this week. 

Devontae Booker, RB, Las Vegas

Booker could be the Raiders' primary back this week against the Jets. Josh Jacobs suffered an ankle injury and he could miss time. 

The Raiders are committed to the run and Booker flashed his potential in Weeks 9-10, finishing with 34 PPR points. That was with Jacobs in the mix. Combine that with a plus matchup against the winless Jets and adding Booker could be a season-saver for the owners that need a win to make the fantasy playoffs. He's only rostered in 10% of leagues. If Jacobs is out, Booker is a RB1 in Week 13. 

Cam Akers, RB, Los Angeles

The Rams' three-man attack at running back is tough to navigate, but Akers flashed his potential again last week. He had a 61-yard run and found the end zone for a second-straight game. 

He gets the Cardinals in Week 13. Arizona is allowing 4.5 yards-per-carry. Akers is a quality flex option and only owned in 30% of Yahoo Leagues. 

Allen Lazard, WR, Green Bay

Lazard is finally healthy and he's back just in time for the fantasy playoffs. He had four receptions for 23 yards and one touchdown on Sunday against the Bears. His next four matchups are against the Eagles, Lions, Panthers and Titans. 

Lazard gives Aaron Rodgers another big target to work with in the red zone. He has WR3 potential the rest of the season and is only owned in 39% of leagues. 

Sammy Watkins, WR, Kansas City

Watkins is the biggest name on this list. If he can stay healthy then there's a real chance he has an impact for the Chiefs down the stretch. They're firing on all cylinders right now. 

Watkins gets lost in the shuffle at times, but he made some big plays in the playoffs last season. He also had had two seven-reception games earlier this year. He's worth grabbing if he's still available in your league. 

Keke Coutee, WR, Houston

With Will Fuller suspended for the rest of the season and Randall Cobb nursing a toe injury, Coutee could slide into the Texans No. 2 wide receiver role. Brandin Cooks moves up to the top spot with Fuller out, but someone else is going to need to catch passes from Deshaun Watson. 

Coutee is available in 98% of fantasy leagues. Adding Coutee makes a lot of sense for the owners that lost Fuller or anyone willing to take a flyer on a guy with WR3 upside. 

Ryan Fitzpatrick, QB, Miami

Fitzpatrick is a solid streaming option in Week 13. He gets a beatable Bengals' defense that struggles to get after the passer. Fitzpatrick has at least 18 fantasy points in each of his last six starts. He threw for two or more touchdowns in five of those six games. If you're in a bind at quarterback, don't be afraid to turn to the 38-year-old this week. 

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here! 

Jan 12, 2020; Kansas City, MO, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Keke Coutee (16) against the Kansas City Chiefs in a AFC Divisional Round playoff football game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
