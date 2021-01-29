NewsAll Bengals+
Podcast: Weekend Mailbag on the Bengals' Offseason, Including Free Agency and the Draft

James Rapien and Jake Liscow talk Bengals everyday on the Locked on Bengals podcast
CINCINNATI — James Rapien and Jake Liscow answer your questions about the Bengals' offseason, the draft, defense, potential offensive line additions and so much more.

Listen to the episode of Locked on Bengals below and subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

