Here's How New Bengals' Defensive Tackle Kris Jenkins Fits in With Sheldon Rankins and B.J. Hill
CINCINNATI — The Bengals selected Michigan defensive tackle Kris Jenkins in the second round (49th overall) of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Jenkins joins Sheldon Rankins and B.J. Hill in a defensive tackle room that needed help following the departure of DJ Reader.
How will the rookie fit in?
The Bengals view him as a three-down player that can rotate with Rankins and Hill. They believe he's a high-end run defender and should give them some interior pass rush
"Regardless if I'm a run-stuffer or if I'm an elite pass rusher, I'm looking forward to being the best in each aspect of my game every single day, every single year," Jenkins said.
The Michigan product had 112 tackles (eight for loss), four sacks and one interception in 44 games (33 starts) for the Wolverines.
"I had an amazing visit while I was there," Jenkins said. "I knew if I was blessed to come here [Cincinnati] that I was going to have an amazing opportunity and that's why I'm nothing but excited right now to be part of such a great team."