Joe Burrow Discusses Touchdown Drive to Start Preseason

The Bengals quarterback went 1-1 on touchdown drives Saturday night.

Russ Heltman

Aug 10, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass against Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker J.J. Russell (51) in the first half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow discussed his touchdown drive top open the 2024 Bengals preseason against Tampa Bay and mark another great box in his ramp-up for the season. The quarterback went 5-7 for 51 yards and a short score to Tee Higgins.

It was Burrow's first game action since last November. He treated the performance with an even keeled manner, the big show starts in a month.

"It was nice to score that touchdown," Burrow said. "Had a little help but it was a nice start. ... Not much of an adrenaline rush I'd say. Not like Week One. I knew I wasn't playing a ton. But it was nice to get back out there."

Zac Taylor liked what he saw from the franchise quarterback.

"Thought he looked sharp," Taylor said. "We'll obviously watch the tape, but I thought he was in control, and saw the defense really well. We're not sitting there just digesting all the Tampa Bay tape to make sure we can attack him, but I thought he handled it really well, and those guys made plays for him."

