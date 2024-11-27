Kevin Durant Bullish on Joe Burrow and the Bengals, Despite 4-7 Record
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are 4-7 and currently the 10th seed in the AFC Playoff race. Can they somehow leapfrog a few teams and sneak into the playoffs?
NBA star Kevin Durant is bullish on the Bengals, even though they've struggled this season.
"Paper says the Bengals should be in because they got the most talent, experience," Durant said on the Up & Adams Show.
"If I had to take anybody I'm taking the Bengals," Durant told Kay Adams. "I just trust Joe Burrow more than anybody else."
The Bengals play the Steelers twice, the Cowboys, the Titans, the Browns and Broncos. They need to sweep Pittsburgh, beat Denver and win at least two of three against Dallas, Tennessee and Cleveland.
If they win out, they'll likely [it isn't guaranteed] be in the playoffs. One loss could be enough to prevent them from getting in and two losses would be more than enough to eliminate them from the postseason.
