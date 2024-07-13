All Bengals

Look: Bengals Legend Willie Anderson Meets Up With Trent Brown

Cincinnati starts training camp in a couple of weeks.

Russ Heltman

Dec 31, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Cincinnati Bengals helmet against the Kansas City Chiefs during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 31, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Cincinnati Bengals helmet against the Kansas City Chiefs during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

CINCINNATI — Former Cincinnati Bengals great Willie Anderson snapped a pic with new Bengals right tackle Trent Brown this weekend as training camp approaches in Cincinnati.

Check out the two together as Brown prepares to play the position Anderson manned to All-Pro status for multiple seasons.

Russ Heltman

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.